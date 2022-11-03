MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola’s season hung in the balance at halftime of its Oct. 14 game at Thompson Falls.
The Rams were seeing their playoff chances dwindle before their eyes as they trailed 13-6 at intermission against the defending 8-Man state champions. They rose to the occasion and outscored the Blue Hawks 22-0 in the second half to post a 28-13 win.
The victory helped the Rams secure the fourth and final playoff spot from the Western B conference. They followed up with a 35-12 loss to defending State B champion Florence, but head coach Todd Hughes saw the continuation of the upward trajectory.
Despite a losing record, the Rams showed their improving play when they scored a 27-13 upset win over Townsend, the Southern B No. 1 seed, in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday. They’ll now play at Shepherd in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ve had confidence in them the entire time,” Hughes said. “I don’t know if they’ve had confidence in themselves. Midway through that T. Falls game, things clicked. They started playing football like it was supposed to be played. We lost to Florence, but they played differently. They started gaining some of that confidence at that point.”
While injuries slowed Loyola earlier in the season, Hughes pointed to the tide turning when a trio of non-seniors stepped up into leadership roles. Those players are junior running back Talen Reynolds, sophomore defensive back Declan Harrington and junior middle linebacker Taylor Jones.
It helps that those guys were making big-time plays throughout the season, especially down the stretch. Reynolds, the son of former Griz and NFL running back Chase Reynolds, ran for three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder, in the win over Townsend. Harrington has intercepted five passes over the past three games and returned three of those picks for touchdowns.
Loyola has only six seniors, and those players are a tight end (Ethan Curtice) and the five starting offensive linemen (James Kickingwoman, Beau Meyer, Winn North, Kaylor Hall and Jeremiah Coutts). The junior and sophomore classes are the future, making up nearly two-thirds of the 28-man roster, which is several players smaller than normal in Hughes' tenure.
“The torch was passed a little bit,” he said. “We’ve got a couple younger players that really stepped up and took that torch and said, ‘Follow me and we’ll do it.’ Those kids have had that quality about them the entire year. I guess it was just getting close to the end. They stepped up into those roles instead of sitting back in that younger player role. They’re making plays, and it becomes infectious, and everybody lifts their game up, and they feed off each other.”
Hughes has had plenty of playoff success at Loyola, where he’s been the head coach since 2014. During that time, the Rams have made the playoffs in eight of nine seasons, have gone 12-7 in the postseason and have finished as the state runner-up twice.
They entered the postseason this year with a 4-5 mark and were one of just two teams with a losing record to win a playoff game in any classification. The other team was Butte in Class AA.
The win over Townsend, which ended the year 6-3, was Loyola’s first victory over a team with a winning record this season. Next up is Shepherd, which improved to 6-4 with a 20-12 home win over Fairfield.
That victory was Shepherd’s first playoff win since 1995. Shepherd will now host a playoff game for the second consecutive week, and it’ll be Hughes’ first time coaching a game at Shepherd.
“My adrenaline and my competitiveness and my juices are really starting to flow,” he said. “We’ve got by the first game, not that I questioned if we had the talent, but could we put it together again? I knew going into the first round of the playoffs that we’d be a tough out. Townsend is a well-coached program, but I don’t know if there was a point in the game that I thought we’d ever lose it.”
Area teams
Including Loyola, 12 area teams are playing in the quarterfinals this week across four of the five classifications. Both 6-Man teams that made the playoffs were eliminated in the first round.
Missoula Sentinel (8-2) at Billings West (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday: This is the second game between these teams this year and their fifth meeting over the past three seasons. Sentinel has gone 4-0 in those contests, including a 24-21 road win to open this season. West won six consecutive games after a 0-2 start, with its two other losses coming to Western AA champ Helena Capital and Eastern AA champ Bozeman. Sentinel rallied in the second half to open the playoffs with a 50-31 home win over Great Falls CMR, while Billings West earned a first-round bye.
Kalispell Glacier (7-3) at Bozeman (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday: Bozeman has rattled off seven consecutive wins after a 0-2 start that included losses to Western AA champion Helena Capital and two-time defending state champ Sentinel. Glacier also lost to Capital and Sentinel, as well as Helena High, but those three losses came by a combined 18 points. Glacier opened the playoffs with a 31-0 home win over Billings Senior, while Bozeman had a first-round bye.
Whitefish (7-3) at Hamilton (9-0), noon Saturday: Defending State A champion Hamilton is riding a 20-game winning streak, the longest in the state in any classification. Whitefish’s three losses have come to three other quarterfinalists: Dillon, Columbia Falls and Polson. Whitefish tallied a 17-7 road win over Havre to start the playoffs, while Hamilton had a first-round bye.
Laurel (8-2) at Polson (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Polson is averaging 43.8 points per game and 12.1 points per game allowed. Laurel’s only losses came to Lewistown (24-3) and Billings Central (38-3), which have a combined record of 17-1. Laurel motored past Libby, 45-6, in its playoff opener, while Polson earned a first-round bye.
Columbia Falls (7-2) at Lewistown (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Lewistown has allowed just 60 points in nine games and has given up multiple scores in a game just twice. Columbia Falls’ only losses are to two undefeated teams: Polson (32-31) and Hamilton (23-7). Columbia Falls began the playoffs with a 48-0 win over Miles City, while Lewistown had a bye into the quarterfinals.
Glasgow (8-2) at Bigfork (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Bigfork is averaging 26.7 points over the past three games against playoff qualifiers after averaging 47.3 in its first six games. Glasgow's only losses came to undefeated Eastern B champion Huntley Project (42-14) and one-loss Northern B champion Malta (37-6). Bigfork rallied for a 21-16 home win over Manhattan last week, while Glasgow handled Baker, 34-12.
Florence (8-2) at Huntley Project (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Florence is averaging 37.2 points per game, but Huntley Project is allowing a mere 8.5 points per game. Huntley Project played four of the seven other quarterfinalists this year and went 4-0 by beating Malta, Glasgow, Loyola and Shepherd. Florence cruised past Whitehall, 47-13, in its postseason opener, while Huntley Project eased by Cut Bank, 52-14.
Belt (9-0) at Flint Creek (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday in Philipsburg: This is the only playoff game in any classification that features two undefeated teams. Flint Creek’s 544 points scored are the third most of any team in any class. Belt’s 60 points allowed are tied for the third fewest of any team in any class. Flint Creek opened the postseason with a 62-6 home win over Park City, while Belt scored a 64-0 win over Charlo.
Ennis (8-1) at St. Ignatius (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: St. Ignatius owns the top offense of any team in the state, having scored 557 in nine games (61.9 points per game). Ennis has allowed just 157 points in nine games (17.4 per game) and was the closest team to beating undefeated Flint Creek, losing 34-18. St. Ignatius beat Circle, 48-34, to win in its first home playoff game since 2001, while Ennis pulled out a 19-6 home win over Chinook.
Superior (9-1) at Culbertson (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday: Superior has scored the fourth-most points in the state, putting up 534 in 10 games (53.4 per game). Culbertson, which is on an eight-game winning streak, has allowed just 175 points in nine games while scoring 479 itself. Superior rolled to a 52-6 home win over Forsyth to start the playoffs, while Culbertson posted a 64-16 home win over Lone Peak.
