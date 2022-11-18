MISSOULA — Florence and Missoula Loyola have squared off on the football field many times over the years in Class B, but this is the first time they’ll rumble with a state title on the line.
It’ll be the biggest stage ever in the rivalry between teams separated by just about 25 miles. And there’s already a high level of intensity whenever the schools that excel in several sports face off throughout the year.
The stakes are the same as last year when the Falcons won the state championship by beating conference foe Bigfork, 42-0. But the proximity could give the game a bigger feel as the stands are expected to be full again with even more fans lining the sidelines when the Falcons host the Rams at 1 p.m. Saturday in Florence.
“I can’t wait,” Loyola senior Jake Jamieson said after the semifinal win over Bigfork. “I have a couple buddies on that team, but definitely not going to hold back from anything. Just going to give it my all anyway just like any other game.”
Neither the Falcons nor the Rams won their conference, but they both fought their way to the championship contest. In fact, they both came out of the Western B, marking the second straight season that both title game participants came out of that conference.
Florence is in a state championship game for the fourth time in school history and Missoula Loyola is making its sixth trip. The Falcons’ title last season was their first since 1977 when they were playing in Class C. The Rams last won the crown in 2013.
Florence coach Pat Duchien Sr. and Loyola coach Todd Hughes have battled it out on the football field numerous times in recent years. Duchien is in his sixth year as the head coach and his 11th season overall at the school. Hughes, a Florence native, is in his ninth season as head coach and 17th year overall, leading the Rams to two state runner-up finishes.
The tide has shifted toward Florence, which has won three consecutive games in the series. Loyola’s last win over the Falcons came in 2018, the year the Rams last made it to the championship game.
“There’s always been a rivalry there, but it seems like it’s been more of a friendly rivalry the last few years,” Duchien said. “But I think being the state championship game, you’re going to see the old rivalry days come out in these guys, even though most of them didn’t experience the big rivalries with it.
“There’s a lot of hype on both sides. I think it’s going to be pretty fun. Both teams are going to come ready to play no matter who’s ranked first and who’s 25th. It doesn’t matter when you talk about Florence-Loyola. I’ve seen it for 11 years. They both always bring it.”
Florence’s rebound
Florence came into the season needing to replace five starters who went on to play at the college level.
That’s a tall task for teams across the state, but especially at the Class B level. The Falcons have found the answers they’ve needed to make it to the chipper with a 10-2 record.
They’ve outscored their three playoff opponents, 115-42. In the semifinals, they scored a 40-23 win over Jefferson to avenge their first regular-season loss, 34-27.
Their only other stumble was a 20-19 loss to Bigfork. They could’ve potentially played the Vikings in the championship game, but Loyola scored a 14-6 upset on the road in the other semifinal game last week.
“I feel like both losses were equal in helping us out,” Duchien said. “After Jefferson, you saw a hungry team that came out against Eureka in one of the most flawless games I’ve seen as a coach. They carried it through and had a nail biter in Bigfork. After that, they said, ‘We have to buckle down, hopefully we get to see them again in the playoffs.’ Redemption is sweet, at least it was last weekend.”
Duchien admits he was hoping to rematch Bigfork in the championship game. But he recognizes they’re facing the better team and they get to host the title game instead of having to go on the road.
Loyola’s defense could have its hands full with an uptempo offense led by quarterback Pat Duchien Jr. He’s passed for 2,803 yards and 31 touchdowns against five interceptions. He’s also the leading rusher with 1,124 yards and 19 scores.
The Falcons spread the ball to several receivers, led by Tyler Abbott with 781 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, while Brodie Hinsdale has risen up as the No. 2 receiver and rusher. Bigfork also had a deep offense with several playmakers, but Loyola shut it down to win its third straight playoff game after going 4-5 in the regular season.
“I think it’s the ultimate matchup,” Duchien Sr. said. “Both teams were facing adversity, some defeats and were having to continue to get better to get where they’re at. On paper, it’s not like, ‘Man, these guys have eight all-state selections like last year.’ Loyola could say the same thing. We’re both teams out there trying to gel together for one common goal.”
Loyola’s revival
Loyola’s run to the state championship game is the stuff of Hollywood movies.
The Rams had a 3-4 record and were losing at halftime to Thompson Falls as their playoff dreams were 24 minutes away from ending. They rallied in the second half to punch their postseason ticket, pulled off a road upset of Townsend in the first round of the playoffs, knocked off Shepherd on the road in the quarterfinals and made it a trifecta of upsets away from home with a semifinal win over Bigfork, avenging a blowout loss in the regular season.
That puts them into the title game with a 7-5 record after they entered the playoffs with a losing mark of 4-5. The return of players from injuries and non-seniors stepping up into leadership roles have been crucial.
“It feels great,” Loyola workhorse running back Talen Reynolds said of making the title game after the semifinal win over Bigfork. “I never thought we’d come this far just cause we lost to this team bad. We hadn’t been playing really well, so I thought we’d be done after the first round of the playoffs, but we’re here.
“We’re just the underdogs. We haven’t been doing really well all season. I think we hit a switch that we needed to give everything we got or the season was over. I think everyone realized that and we made it happen.”
The Rams will go on the road one final time this season when they make the short bus trip down U.S. Route 93 to Florence. The Rams’ only loss since that game at Thompson Falls came to Florence, 35-12, in the regular-season finale.
Hughes was still optimistic about his team coming out of that game, feeling that they played Florence close early on and that things got out of hand late when they made changes dictated by score and time remaining. The Rams were working three starting linemen back into the fold after injuries, and they were missing big-threat receiver Malik Lyttle that game.
Duchien Sr. knows it’ll be a challenge against a Hughes-coached team.
“I’ve battled against him, and he’s a hell of a coach,” he said. “His teams are probably defined by grit and toughness. Everybody knows Reynolds, but you look at their O-line and D-line guys, they’re real big and nasty and play really tough. That (Taylor) Jones kid at linebacker is an all-around tough kid. Malik (Lyttle), we didn’t see him the first time, but he plays pretty tough as well. No matter what their record is, you know they’ll play with grit and toughness.”
