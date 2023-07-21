MISSOULA — Hayden Hanks didn’t know what would happen when he created a social media account.

The Thompson Falls football player listened to a coach’s recommendation to get on Twitter because of its potential for recruiting if he shared his highlights and awards. He was coming off a breakout sophomore season a couple months before he made the account in January 2022.

One night sometime later, Hanks started following a handful of coaches from Boise State, his childhood favorite team. He received a direct message from a Broncos coach the next day and they talked later that night, he said, leading to an invitation to the team’s Junior Day.

“I was very nervous being on there with the coaches. This big of a school, I was shaking,” he said. “I didn’t know what to say. The first person I told was my dad to see if it was a possibility, if we’d have the time to go.”

Hanks visited campus, toured the facilities and watched the spring game in April. Then the three-star recruit sat down with head coach Andy Avalos and defensive line coach Erik Chinander for about 30 minutes, during which they made it known they wanted to offer him, he said.

Boise State first had to check his academics. The Broncos called Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela about five times and even made a visit to campus. Koskela primarily spoke with co-defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, a Billings native who played and coached at Montana State.

“I had his number saved from when he was at MSU,” Koskela said, “so I answered the phone and he said they’re thinking about offering Hanks. I was like, ‘OK, cool, MSU,’ and he’s like, ‘We’re at Boise now.’ I got to give Boise respect because they called me more than any team ever has.”

Hanks’ grades had indeed become good enough over the years. So he then received a FaceTime call from the Boise State coaching staff.

They offered him during the chat and he became a silent commit on the spot, he said. He shared that news on Twitter a week later on May 25. That made him the first FBS player to ever come out of the town, according to Koskela, a 2002 Thompson Falls grad who went on to play football at Montana Tech.

“I was tearing up because I knew when they offered me I was going to commit right away,” Hanks said. “I was on the FaceTime with my dad and he was freaking out. That was awesome.”

Hanks’ decision to commit to Boise State wasn’t simply because it was the Mountain West Conference or the Football Bowl Subdivision level of NCAA Division I. He’s a quiet, humble kid who’s not drawn to the bright lights just because they’re the biggest, Koskela offered.

Hanks had been a Boise State fan in his youth. It came from his visits to see Thompson Falls Elementary School principal Len Dorscher, a Boise State alum who had been a Broncos season ticket holder when he lived in Idaho.

“He had a poster of their stadium on his wall,” Hanks said. “Every time I went in his office, I thought that was the coolest thing. I started watching their games on TV and became a fan. They’re pretty big around here since they’re not too far away.”

Hanks also grew up in a family that is big-time Griz fans, so he had some fandom there. He eventually turned down scholarship offers from UM, MSU and fellow Big Sky team Idaho.

“It was really hard to leave the state,” he said. “Growing up a Griz fan, I wanted to go there. I also love MSU. I basically loved every team that offered me. Everything lined up with Boise.”

180 degrees

Hanks had to make a 180-degree turn both on and off the field in order to earn this opportunity with Boise State.

He was always big for his age: about 5-foot-8, 170 pounds in fourth grade and about 6-2, 210 in sixth grade, he estimated. He’s still unlike many other players in Class B football at 6-4, 270. His body composition nowadays is lot different than it used to be.

“When I started freshman year, I was pretty weak and out of shape,” he said. “That woke me up to get in the weight room to get in shape.”

Koskela saw that switch flip in Hanks late in his freshman season. High school football was a different type of animal than anything Hanks had played.

He had gotten started in Pee Wee football in second grade because his friend Hayden Best joined. Then there was flag football in sixth grade and junior high football before he went to high school and worked his way onto varsity.

“He was coached in junior high to not hurt kids, so he’d try to tackle but would let up because he was a lot bigger,” Koskela said. “We had a few times where I had to grab his facemark, get in his face and be like, ‘Dude, this isn’t junior high. To survive in high school you have to hit hard.’

“I think that’s the switch he needed to make that change. You get pushed around like that and he found the weight room.”

Hanks became a weight room warrior. He can max out at 385 pounds on bench, 505 in squat and 280 in clean.

One time he even “broke” into the school weight room when he pulled the locked door too hard. It was nothing nefarious on his part and talk of discipline was put to rest, Koskela noted.

Putting on and maintaining that much good weight takes a lot of working out as well as a lot of food. Hanks' favorite is salmon.

"I try to eat as much calories as I can without my dad yelling at me for eating all the food in the house,” he deadpanned.

He went on to earn all-state honors as a sophomore as the Blue Hawks won the 8-Man football state championship. It was after that, that he created a Twitter account. He thought that a small school like Montana Tech might take notice if he was lucky.

“That’s super cool to see a kid like that change his life forever,” Koskela said. “From where you saw him as freshman to where you see him today is something I’m going to hang my hat on for a while.”

Hanks also straightened out his academics by raising his grade-point average to 2.8, which made him a more attractive recruit. Dorscher had tried to get Hanks back into basketball after coaching him in elementary and junior high, but he saw that football, the weight room and the classroom became Hanks’ three main priorities.

“I’m proud as heck of the kid,” Dorscher said. “This is a tiny, little, out-of-the-way mountain town and you don’t see too many young men or ladies going to bigger schools. I hope it works out for him.

“Either way, I’m just real proud of him. He’s come a long way as a young man. He’s matured a lot. That’s the thing that’s most impressive and the thing I’m most proud of with the kids I’ve had under my supervision.”

Hanks plans to study business at Boise State on a full-ride scholarship. He might one day want to take over the family business at Four H Distributing.

He previously thought he’d never go to college. Now, Dorscher has heard him mention even possibly getting a master’s degree while playing football.

“Freshman year, coach made me fall in love with the game,” Hanks said. “I was kind of just lost trying to get through high school. I was just trying to graduate high school before this. Just the opportunity, it’s like one in a million, so I might as well give it a shot.”

Line ‘em up

Hanks is heading to Boise State to play on the defensive line. He was ranked as the No. 131 D-line recruit in the country for the 2024 class when he committed, per 247Sports, a recruiting website.

“I love hitting the quarterback,” he said without hesitation. “It’s the physicality. You’re fighting play after play.”

He’s played on both sides of the ball for the Blue Hawks, earning all-state honors on the offensive and defensive lines each of the past two seasons. That’s the plan again this year.

The challenge for Koskela is to figure out how to use Hanks as teams key on him again. He thinks he’ll line up his stud player at every position except quarterback.

“I’d be the dumbest coach in the world if I benched him for a series on offense or defense,” Koskela said. “If I get a 50% effort out of Hayden, that’s probably more than from any other kid because of his size, ability, and how relentless and aggressive he is.”

Hanks has regularly seen double teams on him. He sometimes even gets triple teams. He just continues to churn his feet forward.

“You’re going to get a dude that is relentless for as many downs as you want him for,” Koskela said. “It’s going to help out a lot that he’s playing one side of the ball (in college). His conditioning isn’t the greatest and when that goes down, your level goes down.

“If he’s fresh for one, two, three plays, that’s really scary. That’s the player that they’re going to get: someone who’s relentless and has a goal and wants to prove to everybody that he belongs there.”

Hanks is also one of the faster players on the team. He’s run a 40-yard dash in just under five seconds, Koskela noted.

“If he didn’t have the frame he does, he’d be a great receiver and defensive back,” he said. “Since he has that frame, we’re working more on hand-to-hand combat on the line. He can’t just bull rush guys any more in college, so we’re trying to get him to have a lot more moves.”

This fall will be Hanks’ second year in a row playing 11-Man football after two seasons of the 8-Man version. He’s aware Boise State has had success turning non-11-Man players into success stories, like Leighton Vander Esch, who recently went on to play for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Hanks isn’t looking past college and into an NFL opportunity. Besides, he still has one season of high school football left, and he’s seemingly already a star in the town of 1,391 people.

“Every time I go out, people come up and shake my hand and say congratulations,” he offered. “They say they’re looking forward to seeing me play. Even yesterday, I went to the store and ran into an older dude that shook my hand and said congratulations and he’s excited for me.”