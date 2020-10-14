MISSOULA — Florence athletic director Scott Stiegler reached out to Corvallis athletic director Tyson Tucker on Monday with an interesting inquiry: What did Tucker think about Corvallis possibly adding a game against Florence this Friday?
The Falcons already saw their game against Loyola Sacred Heart canceled. It was looking as if the Blue Devils' game against Browning would be canceled as well.
When Browning officially called off that game Tuesday night, the two schools separated by about 26 miles along U.S. 93 in the Bitterroot Valley in Ravalli County decided to play each other. Dubbed “The Rumble In The Root,” the game will pit the Class B No. 3 Falcons against the Class A Blue Devils for the first time in 24 years.
“It’ll be fun to play a Bitterroot Valley school,” Stiegler said. “We’re the only Class B team in the valley, so it’ll be fun to play a Class A team and see how we measure up and how we do.”
The game allows Florence the chance to still hold its senior night. It also prevents the Falcons from going four weeks between games after last playing Oct. 2 and with the playoffs beginning Oct. 30 or 31.
Their neutral-site game against Red Lodge was canceled by Gallatin County last week and they have their bye week next Friday in the final week of the regular season. They would’ve been without a game this Friday if they couldn’t find a replacement for Loyola, which is in quarantine.
“We wanted to make sure, if appropriate, that our kids had a game this week,” Stiegler said. “We don’t want to have any rust ring going into the playoffs.”
Corvallis held its senior night last week, so the Blue Devils were amenable to going on the road even though they were supposed to be at home this week against Browning. This game will be their seventh in eight weeks and second-to-last of the regular season.
“The biggest thing is we wanted to make sure our kids had a game this week,” Tucker said. “The hard thing is finding other teams to play. It was an easy decision with (Florence) being right down the road.
“This week is Florence’s senior recognition as well, so that would have stunk if they didn’t have a game for their seniors. Originally, we were going to have them play here, but they said it’s their senior night, and we had our senior night last week, so we were able to play the game there for them.”
With the game scheduled, the coaches exchanged film Wednesday morning, Tucker said. The Blue Devils surely saw plenty of the challenges in facing a Florence team that’s won at least a share of the Western B title, is 5-1 with an overtime loss to No. 1 Manhattan and has locked up the No. 1 seed from the conference for the first time since 1996. Corvallis is 1-5.
Florence won the last meeting against Corvallis, but that was Oct. 26, 1996, the Blue Devils’ final year in Class B before moving up to Class A, according to the Corvallis record book kept by Tucker. The Falcons scored a 37-0 home win in that game to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 12-11 in the series that dates to Oct. 16, 1953, when Corvallis posted a 26-12 win.
“I know that (Florence is) good this year,” Tucker said. “We haven’t had the most successful season this year, but we’re going to go down and give them all that we’ve got and go out and play and do the best that we can. I think the kids are excited they still get to play another week. What we’ve told them this year is play like this is your last game because it might be.”
The unique meeting might draw an ample crowd. Florence is allowing parents plus eight people per player on the home team and two spectators per visiting player.
The Falcons haven't been forced to call off any games because of COVID-19 cases on their team, and they'd like to keep it that way with a highly anticipated playoff run on the horizon.
“Our kids have done such a great job of not cutting corners and keeping from having any quarantine,” Stiegler said. “So, I’m really proud of them and how they’ve bought into everything the coaches and the school have preached. They’ve owned that because they don’t want to miss a chance at the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.