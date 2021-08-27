MISSOULA — If any game was going to feel like a state title game, it was bound to be this one.
Missoula Sentinel, the defending State AA champs, delivered a classic 22-19 win over Billings West, the 2020 state runner up, to kick off the prep football season Friday night in Missoula at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
It wasn’t a high-scoring shootout. It was more of a deliberate battle between two teams familiar with one another, even if one of them is dramatically different at some key spots, namely quarterback for the hosting Spartans.
But it also shows how good West still is after last season’s ending, and Spartans head coach Dane Oliver was quick to point that out after his team gutted out another close one over one of the best in the state.
“I think it says a lot about both teams,” he said after the game. “The grit and resilience. Game One is tough. You saw it on both ends. Lots of mental errors but in the end just battling it out in a classic high school football game. … I thought our kids weathered the ups and downs and you saw where we tried to grind it out and not give them the ball because he (Taco Dowler) can change the game in a hurry.”
In his first varsity start at quarterback, after proving his worth as a defensive end — the position he will play for the Montana Grizzlies at Wa-Griz — Zac Crews put together a gem on both ends. But even his strong game wasn’t alone as his counterpart on West, Isaiah Claunch and his slew of weapons, had answers too.
Crews and Sentinel were down 19-14 with just under 7 minutes left following a 55-yard touchdown from Claunch to Dowler. Sentinel had a quick three and out after two straight catchable passes were dropped, but in came the defense with its first of two late-game saves.
Claunch appeared to miss Sentinel’s JJ Dolan sitting in the middle of the field, throwing an interception straight to the defender with 6:33 left on the clock. Sentinel took over at its own 37, giving Crews and company another crack.
After he nearly threw his own interception and a few plays later, Crews found Joseph Weida for a 23-yard strike to set the Spartans up at the West 17-yard line. After a Crews keeper, an offsides penalty by West and a short run by Adam Jones, Crews found the end zone from three yards out on a keeper up the middle.
TOUCHDOWN SENTINEL— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) August 28, 2021
Crews takes up the middle, scores and Sentinel again takes the lead back. What a game.
20-19 with 3:15 before the PAT #mtscores pic.twitter.com/3m14sizC5A
But West wasn’t done either.
Like Oliver said, a classic high school football game.
Backed up at the West 25-yard line, Claunch found his favorite target Dowler for a massive, over 50-yard gain, to put his team at the Sentinel 18. West running back Michael DeLeon converted a third and short with just around a minute left with his team down 22-19 in the fourth.
Then the Sentinel defense came up with its final answer.
Forced to scramble out of the pocket, Claunch had time to make the game-winning strike but instead Sentinel’s JJ Dolan was right there in the back of the end zone to seal the game, 22-19 for the Spartans over the Golden Bears. It was his second interception of the game, both coming in the fourth quarter.
Despite the long ball from Claunch to Dowler, which very well could have been the play of the game if West took the lead afterwards, Crews, who still plays defensive end, said the defense kept cool.
They chanted their motto “Good,” when it happened. Not something you’d expect, really.
“We looked at each other and we said ‘Bear down’ and that is what we did,” Crews said. “ … (Dolan) is a baller.”
Crews finished with 78 net rushing yards on 24 attempts and one score on the ground to go with his 12-of-21 passing. He went for 162 yards through the air with two scores as he was responsible for all of Sentinel’s TDs on the night. Claunch meanwhile went for 235 passing yards on 12-of-24 passing, two touchdowns and the two picks to Dolan. Dowler, the star wide out for West, had five catches for 114 yards with a long of 58.
Before the game Crews said he sought help from some familiar faces, his old teammates Dayton Bay and Camden Sirmon, on approaching the QB spot. Even though Crews isn’t a total stranger to the position, he felt he needed some advice heading into the biggest game of the opening weekend of high school football.
“I felt really prepared for it,” he said. “(They said) just to feel confident, the team will feed off your energy and that is what I tried to do coming into this game and I think we really pulled it out.”
Sentinel (1-0) hits the road next week to take on Bozeman High (0-1) in Bozeman. West (0-1) meanwhile will face Helena Capital (1-0) in Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.