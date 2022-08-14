BILLINGS — Clay Oven wants to be a pilot one day.
Though that’s in the future, Oven has been flying pretty high since Thursday, when he accepted a scholarship offer and gave a verbal commitment to play football for the Montana Grizzlies.
Two days later, after a second day of practice for his final season with the Billings Central Rams, Oven was still excited about his short-term future, even if it meant a temporary grounding of his long-term plans.
The final choice, he said Saturday, was between the University of North Dakota (for its aviation program), Montana State and Montana. The Griz offered him a full scholarship, a big factor, among others, in making his decision, Oven said.
“I love the coaching staff (at Montana) and the style of defense,” Oven added. “The linebackers at Montana are some of the best. When it came right down to it, I decided to put off aviation and just pursue the highest football I can.”
This will be Oven's third year as a starter for the Rams after playing some varsity late in the season his freshman year. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior has been used wherever needed offensively — fullback, tight end, receiver — but has been a stalwart at linebacker, which is the position at which the Griz recruited him.
He’s rated three stars by the website 247sports.com and he was named first-team all-state at linebacker last season.
Oven also played basketball for the Rams and runs track. He finished fifth in the 400-meter run at the Class A state meet in the spring with a time of 51.16, and was fifth in the long jump, as well, leaping 20 feet, 11¾ inches.
Oven will be one of the anchors for a senior football class eager to make its mark. The Rams haven’t won a football championship since 2018, a fact Oven is well aware of. He brought up the topic unsolicited.
Central reached the championship game in 2020, losing to Laurel. Other than that, though, Central’s seniors haven’t progressed past the quarterfinals.
“There’s no one on the team that’s been there when they won it in 2018, so everybody’s looking for a change,” he said. “Obviously, you want to win the state championship. Anything else is disappointing, especially at Central. But this year, we’re really going to gun for it and everybody’s on the same page, working hard.”
The team that lost the 2020 state championship game was senior-heavy, so last year several inexperienced players were thrown into the ring. Maybe a run to the quarterfinals was a good showing, all things considered.
Still, as Oven said, it was a disappointment. The Rams again have plenty of seniors, plenty of experience returning this season, so perhaps, like Oven’s future profession, the sky’s the limit at Central.
“All these guys have played in playoff games, and the younger guys know that everybody’s committed,” Oven said. “So it’s been, really, I think a more promising start than it was last year. Hopefully, in the long run that will pay off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.