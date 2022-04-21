BUTTE — The Jefferson High School Board of Trustees voted Monday during a regular board meeting not to renew the contract of football coach Clint Layng by a vote of 4-1.
Layng, who guided the Panthers to a Class B state semifinal appearance in 2021, said he preferred not make anymore comments on the record until he makes an appearance on the Jason Walker Show early next week.
The move came as a surprise to those not on the board.
"It went against our recommendation," said Superintendent Tim Norbeck. "(Layng's contract renewal) was recommended by the administration, which includes myself and the principal. There was no dialogue prior or anything regarding the coach. Then they broke out, voted on every single coach and they voted not to renew the coach."
Bryher Herak was the lone vote in favor of bringing back Layng. Buster Bullock, Larry Rasch, Dani Morris and Kyrie Marks-Russ voted against.
The board voted in favor of renewing the contracts of assistant coaches Josh Morris and Jered Padmos. Bullock was the lone dissenting vote for Morris. Padmos received five votes in favor.
Clint Layng is the husband of Sarah Layng, who coaches Jefferson girls basketball and led the Panthers to a 2022 Class B state championship appearance. Sarah Layng's contract was renewed by the board via unanimous decision.
