BOULDER — Clint Layng is once again the Jefferson High School head football coach.
The trustees of Jefferson High School District #1 voted 5-2 to reinstate Layng on Monday night during a special meeting held in the JHS north gym. The board had previously voted not to renew his contract at a meeting held on April 18.
Trustees Dani Morris and Larry Rasch casted the two dissenting votes. Trustees Buster Bullock and Kyrie Marks-Russ voted to reinstate Layng after voting not to renew his contract at the last meeting. Chair Cami Robson and trustees Bryher Herak and Justin Willcut, who did not vote on April 18, voted to reinstate Layng on Monday.
Minutes after the decision, which drew cheers from the packed south bleachers, an emotional Layng said he believed he would get this second chance to coach Panthers football.
"I know that I got a lot of support from the community from current players, former players, kids whose (families I know)," Layng said. "They got my back and I felt like I'd have the support."
The majority of the public comments were in support of Layng's reinstatement.
Issues regarding the JHS coaches code of conduct, specifically the use of profanity, were brought up by board members and the public during the comment period.
"If you allow this to be disregarded, what's the point of the code of conduct?" one public commenter said to the board.
Morris made extended comments regarding the difficulty in making her decisions and the backlash she and her family have received in the aftermath of voting not to renew Layng's contract.
"You should feel great about the praise you've received," Morris said to Layng.
She continued to say the complaints board members receive are as valid as the praise, and stressed there are two sides to the story that weren't equally represented on social media, the radio and at the meeting. Morris said she understands many don't want to comment for fear of backlash similar to what she said she faced.
"I don't know," Layng responded when asked after the meeting about his coaching conduct. "I'll talk with my principal and superintendent about that stuff right now. I'm just looking forward to moving on."
