BOZEMAN — As we enter the 2019 high school football season, 406mtsports.com will once again be the only source of box scores in Montana.
We aim to keep it that way, but in an age of limited resources we need help from each school to continue this longstanding sports sections staple.
Coaches and athletic directors: please help our statewide readers and your supporters to see your results by inputting box scores into our 406mtsports.com online portal as soon as possible after your games. Whether you're home or away, you can log in and provide your score by quarters and scoring summary, along with other pertinent information.
It's fast, simple and a great source for our highlights packages. Box scores can be inputted on a desktop computer, laptop, iPad or phone.
We realize many of you are busy after games, so if you aren't able to we encourage you to find someone close to the program you trust to input the stats: A manager, score keeper, perhaps even a devoted parent.
If you haven't received a log-in and password unique to your school, please email 406mtsports.com digital editor Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com.
