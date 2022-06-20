HELENA — Saturday closed a chapter in Scott Evans’ life and career.
As part of the West team’s coaching staff for the 75th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, Evans was presented with the opportunity to coach his son Marcus one final time in a 40-21 victory over the East.
“It means the world,” Scott said. “I got to watch [my sons] play and got to coach them all the way through. Then got the crowning achievement of being able to coach at the very end of my son’s career. Got a win. Gotta love that…
“You coach great athletes and players, on both sides of the ball, and it’s exciting. It tells me how much I love the game still. It is just great being with my son and having the opportunity to coach all these kids from around the state.”
Scott made the decision to step away from his position as Helena High’s head football coach in December after four seasons at the helm and a nearly 30-year career spent coaching and teaching. That made Saturday his final coaching gig for the foreseeable future.
Five Bengal graduates were chosen to participate in the Shrine Game. Kaden Huot, Chase McGurran, Josh Golemon and Forrest Suero joined Marcus on the West roster after finishing their senior seasons 9-3 and with two playoff wins.
“It was a blast,” Marcus said of the Shrine Game. “Being around the guys, being around [my dad] and getting coached by him just made it 100 percent better…
“It’s pretty sad, but I’m glad I was a part of [his final game]. I think he had fun. Honestly, I think he’ll come back eventually.”
Suero was tabbed the West team’s defensive MVP after recording three sacks and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Kalispell Glacier’s Connor Sullivan.
Huot, McGurran, Golemon and Marcus all played meaningful snaps in a game in which the West never trailed.
“All week we just preached intensity and working together,” Marcus said. “In the end we all came out – Forrest Suero worked his butt off, d-line worked their butts off, linebackers, DBs. Whole team came together.”
Scott went 30-13 as head coach at Helena High and guided the Bengals to at least one Class AA playoff win in three of his four seasons. Before his promotion, he was Helena High’s long-time defensive coordinator, a position in which he got to coach two of his sons.
Zac was All-State as a linebacker and half-back in 2020 and most recently redshirted as a freshman for the Montana Grizzlies. Marcus will soon join his older brother there following a 130-tackle season.
Saturday’s Shrine Game was Scott’s third as a coach, and thirty-four years after playing in the game, Scott described the experience as “something that you can’t even imagine.”
With the bright lights of the 2021 football season in the rearview mirror and next season on the horizon, Scott didn’t rule out a return to coaching. He is, however, going to enjoy some down time first.
“There’s always tomorrow,” Scott said. “We’ll see what happens – I’m gonna play it by ear. I’m gonna kiss my wife and sit back for a little bit. Maybe have a cold one and see what it feels like for a little bit.”
