HELENA — Life has a funny way of working out and Helena High head football coach Scott Evans is a perfect testament to that.
So was the start of his coaching career, which didn't even come on a football field.
"Mick Dennehy actually got me into coaching," Evans said. "He told me and (Montana State head coach) Jeff Choate that we were coaching his son's baseball team. It didn't pay, but our head coach told us we were coaching baseball and that's where a lot of us got our start was on a baseball diamond down in Dillon."
Following his playing days with the Montana Western, where he played under Dennehy and Mick Delaney, alongside Choate and Helena Capital's Kyle Mihelish, Evans spent a year coaching in Dillon before making the move to Helena High, where he's been ever since.
"Terry Thomas, he gave me my first paid gig," Evans said. "He hired me on as a 22-year old, wet-behind-the ears guy and it was great to be with him. He was so knowledgeable and has been a great influence throughout my career. I have been blessed to be around a lot of great coaches."
Evans began his football coaching career at Helena High in 1993, where he began as the running backs coach. He also coached offensive line before moving over to the defensive side of the ball as coordinator in 2001. He then became the head coach in 2018.
But long before that, Evans' coaching career was highlighted by coaching his sons Zachary and Marcus.
"I have been blessed," Evans said. "I have been coaching my sons since they were 6 years old. Heck, I even coached them when they were playing soccer as little guys. I have coached them in baseball, wrestling, football you name it, even now as a head coach in high school, it's so cool, you can't beat it."
Even when coaching consumed all his time, he was never happier.
"I can remember one year I was coaching high school, small fry and flag football," he said. "And so I would have three practices right in a row, but I wouldn't change that for a second. Those were some of the best times of my life and I'm going to miss that."
Nowadays, Evans only has one practice to worry about, because Zachary and Marcus are starting linebackers on his team, although that will be changing as Zachary is in his senior season.
"It will be different," Evans said. "It will be the first time I haven't coached Zachary in a long time with him going off to college. But it will be good, too. It will give them a chance to grow and blossom on their own."
It will be an adjustment for the two brothers as well.
"Ever since I started, we have always played together," Zachary Evans said. "It will be weird not playing next to each other."
"It will be nice having just one person yell at me, instead of two," Marcus added. "But I'm going to miss him."
For opposing teams, getting a reprieve from at least one Evans, should be a relief as the two have terrorized opponents the past two seasons.
In his first year as a starter in 2019, Zachary was uber-productive, notching 126 total tackles (71 solo), including 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 16 quarterback hurries. He also forced two fumbles, blocked two kicks and intercepted a pass.
He's followed that up in 2020 with an average of 13 tackles per game, as well as two sacks as fifth-ranked Helena brings a 5-1 mark into Friday's crosstown matchup with Helena Capital.
His brother Marcus, who joined the starting lineup in 2019, too, has also produced at a high level, finishing with 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks as a sophomore, as well as 59 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception so far this season.
That play has captured the attention of college football coaches throughout the state, which has led both players to getting opportunities to play for the University of Montana, as well as at UM-Western, Montana Tech and Carroll College.
"It's one of those things, I kind of just sit back and say wow, they really have done a lot," Scott Evans said. "I'm just proud of them and what they have been able to accomplish."
Scholarships and on-field success have been a long-time coming, especially since the Evans boys have been around the game their entire lives.
"Football has always been there," Zachary said. "He's been doing this for however many years, I don't know how old he is or how many, but we have grown up with it our whole lives."
Whether it was watching games or practices, or just talking football at the dinner table with their dad, it's something they took to naturally.
"They have always gravitated towards it and have liked it," Evans said. "I never had to push them, they have always done it on their own. They have been very driven."
They also had quite a sibling rivalry growing up.
"There has always been kind of a competition between the two," Evans said of Zachary and Marcus. "They have grown with each other and battled it out. They will have their arguments, of course and they have been after each other, knock-down drag-outs at times, but it's been a good, healthy competition."
"It's definitely gotten better as we've gotten older," Marcus said. "We used to fight a lot. Just a lot of dumb stuff."
Now, they spend a lot of time together on and off the field, and with the exception of the occasional wrestling match breaking out, the two are on the same side and Friday night against Capital, they certainly will be.
"It's the biggest game of the year for us," Marcus said. "If you win, you rule the town."
It will also be one of the final times the Evans brothers share the field at Vigilante Stadium. At least one home playoff game is a certainty, but beyond that is anyone's guess, including what happens in their college careers.
"We could play together in college," Marcus said. "But I'm just a junior and he has a long time before he decides. It's not something we have really talked about."
One thing they are both focused on is living up to their dad's legacy, or even trying to surpass it.
"He was an All-American at Western," Zachary said. "And he's in the hall of fame there so it's going to be hard to be better than him, but it's fun being recognized as his sons and getting offers from a place where he played, and others throughout the state."
"We have always wanted to play college football and follow in his footsteps," Marcus said. "But you also want to try and out-play him and get out of his shadow."
One way to distinguish themselves is by winning and making an impact in the crosstown football game at Helena High, which as a graduate of Great Falls High, their dad never had a chance to do.
Whether you are a Bengal or a Bruin, it's a legacy-defining game and it's a rivalry the head coach, as well as his sons, have lived much their lives.
And Friday in their final crosstown game together, they will be in search of a memory that will last a lifetime.
"It's got a different intensity to it," Zachary said. "It's our final crosstown game and we are going to remember it for the rest of our lives."
