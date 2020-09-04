BILLINGS — Poor air quality has forced Colstrip to call off its season-opening football game against Big Timber.
Eastern Montana has been hit by several wildfires since Wednesday, and the subsequent smoky air was “unhealthy on all the measurements” as of Friday afternoon, Colstrip athletic director Robin Nansel told 406mtsports.com. Nansel and other administrators consulted the Montana High School Association’s guidelines before deciding to cancel the football game, which was scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We just don’t think it’s safe for any kids,” Nansel said. “It’s disappointing. Everyone was looking forward to the first game at home.”
No make-up date for the game had been determined as of Friday. Colstrip and Big Timber are scheduled to play every week between now and Oct. 23.
"I hope we can (reschedule), but I don’t know if we’ll be able to," said Colstrip coach Andrew Torgerson. "Bummed for the kids. ... They were ready to get the pads on and fly around."
The Colts will play at Red Lodge and Huntley Project the next two weeks, so their home opener won’t occur until Sept. 25 against Poplar, barring more issues related to fires, COVID-19 or other factors.
Big Timber opened its season last Friday at home against Red Lodge, which won 44-7.
A long list of restrictions and some cancellations have happened this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading many teams to worry when or if they would play. The Colstrip and Big Timber football teams had avoided virus-related issues going into Friday. On Thursday, Colstrip's seniors told their teammates, “We’ve got this game guaranteed, and let’s go out and make the most of it because we don’t know what will happen," according to Torgerson. Less than 24 hours later, they learned that nothing this season is guaranteed.
"We’ve been working hard for three weeks, and we were ready for it," Torgerson said. "It’s just one of those things. Can’t control the weather and the air."
"We’ll come back to work Monday ready for more football," he added.
