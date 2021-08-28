TWIN BRIDGES — Connor Nye rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Riky Puckett ran in three touchdowns of his own and the Twin Bridges Falcons routed the Great Falls Central Mustangs 70-12 on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m really proud of the group effort today,” said Falcons coach Brett Nordahl. “I thought the kids played well for it being the first game. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The two-headed monster of Nye and Puckett weren’t quite thunder and lightning. It was more like … lightning and lightning, as they broke off chunk play after chunk play behind their dominant offensive line of Pablo Babcock, Reid Johnson and Wiley Stockett.
“Connor and Riky ran the ball great today,” Nordahl said. “They should thank their linemen because those guys opened up some holes for them, and they really executed the game plan well.”
And thank them, they did.
“I couldn’t do anything I did without my O-line,” Nye said. “They’re the reason for all my success.”
Nye finished with 170 yards on 15 carries and Riky Puckett had 143 yards on 10 carries. E.J. Puckett made the most of his three carries, racking up 52 yards and a TD.
The Falcons’ offensive line is comprised of experienced players who returned with varsity experience from last season. Nordahl expected that chemistry would translate into immediate results.
“I was really proud of the results that we got,” he said. “It’s what I thought we would have, and it gives us something to build on going forward.”
Quarterback Chase Fitzpatrick had seven rushes for 20 yards and went 3-for-3 passing for 58 yards. Sam Konen had one reception for 20 yards.
Twin Bridges’ defense also shined, as it forced four Mustangs turnovers. Riky Puckett had two interceptions, and Nye and Konen managed to pick off one pass each.
The Falcons defense wasn’t blemish-free, however. Great Falls Central receivers managed to get behind the defense on a couple of occasions. During the first quarter, Colin Schmit got free for a long catch and run for a TD to make it a 16-6 ballgame. On the final play of the game, Dillon Warren hauled in pass as time expired to cut the Falcons lead to 70-12.
“We’ll definitely look at the coverage,” Nordahl said. “It’s definitely something that’s always tough to do in 8-Man because a lot of times you’re in man coverage. We’ll just remind those guys to stay with their guy, even if things are breaking down at the line. They still got their job. Other than that, we’ll just shore things up on the defensive line and make sure they’re doing their assignments.”
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but pushed to Saturday afternoon due to a referee shortage.
Next up for Twin Bridges is a Friday night showdown with Sheridan at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Great Falls Central will host Rocky Boy next Saturday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.