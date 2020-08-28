The Wardens and Cowboys opened the season with new head coaches, but only one walked away with a first victory.
Conrad defeated Deer Lodge 46-8 Friday night, as the two Class B schools clashed at Ted Rule Field under first-year head coaches Paul Schilling and Andrew Verlanic.
The Cowboys were led by the senior offensive trio of quarterback Caden Huntsinger, wide receiver Carson Bitney and running back Drew Ginther, who accounted for all of Conrad’s touchdowns on Friday.
Schilling complimented the group, but also praised other Cowboys that may not have contributed as much in their opener, but who he expects will be there when needed.
“Bitney and Ginther are both pretty explosive,” Schilling said. “And we have a couple other kids that maybe didn’t touch the ball quite as much but have some skill too. Bitney’s a player though.”
Ginther opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run after the Cowboys forced a Deer Lodge three-and-out, putting Conrad in the driver seat within a few minutes of opening kickoff.
Huntsinger and Bitney followed up on the next Cowboy drive, with the pair connecting on a 41-yard deep ball and made the ensuing point-after attempt for a 15-0 lead.
Deer Lodge struggled to get the offense turning early, but a sign of life came through quarterback Logan Nicholson, who found receiver Riley Rennfield for a 32-yard completion, but were unable to transfer the big play into points.
Verlanic complimented Nicholson on his play.
“He played hard the whole game,” Verlanic said. “He competes hard in practice and out there tonight. He did a nice job for us.”
Conrad was undeterred however, as Bitney returned a Warden punt 45 yards, which set up Huntsinger’s 21-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys up 22-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Ginter completed a hat-trick after forcing another stop, rushing in from 15 yards out as the Cowboys took a 28-0 lead.
Schilling and Conrad began experimenting offensively after establishing that lead, which Schilling said was to ensure his team is ready for a conference gauntlet of Glasgow, Malta, Fairfield and Cut Bank.
“We were trying to get some things done to get ready for the next games,” Schilling said. “We have four big conference games all in a row.”
The Cowboys tacked on one more touchdown before halftime as Huntsinger found Ginter for his fourth touchdown of the evening, all but ensuring a win at the break.
Verlanic and Deer Lodge progressed throughout the game as the coach, who was hired this past weekend to lead the Wardens, points out.
“We definitely learned a lot throughout the game and improved throughout the game,” “Players had a learning curve, but they overcame it and got better today. That’s the important part.”
Deer Lodge eventually got their breakthrough late in the fourth quarter through tight end Hunter Steinbach, who brought down a Nicholson pass in the end-zone for a 15-yard score, before catching the two-point conversion as well.
Nicholson ended his evening with 107 passing yards, a touchdown and a interception, while Huntsinger finished with 154 yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Ginther concluded with 71 rushing yards, two receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, while Bitney wrapped up his night with a late kick-return touchdown to add to his earlier receiving touchdown.
Verlanic said that his team put in the effort required, but that he and the Wardens will continue to work on the basics as he gets comfortable in his role as head coach.
“Just the fundamentals,” Verlanic said. “Offensive line, defensive line, tackling, contain, those types of things and better football. Kids played hard the whole time, but they’ll get their shape and their game legs and we’ll be alright.”
