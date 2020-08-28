TOWNSEND — The Bigfork Vikings came, they saw and they conquered Townsend Friday night.
Bigfork paid a visit to Townsend on the first Friday night of high school football in Montana and made quick work of the Bulldogs, running roughshod over them to the tune of 468 rushing yards.
Thanks to a stellar performance from running back Cormac Benn who carried the ball 25 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns, the Vikings cruised to a nonconference win by the score of 57-20.
Benn got the scoring started early for Bigfork, as he scampered 17 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Vikings an 8-0 lead in front of the few-hundred fans that showed up in Townsend to watch the game while social distancing and wearing masks.
Cormac Benn scores from 16 yards out. Bigfork leads 8-0 after Benn tacks on two. 8-0 Vikings. 5:56 1Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/iCudw1CIFb— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) August 29, 2020
A small contingent from Bigfork also made the trip, as players were allowed two tickets each. And in the second quarter, the Vikings gave their fans more to cheer about as Levi Taylor scored from eight yards out to make it 14-0.
Later in the second, Benn scored his second touchdown of the first half, extending the Vikings lead to 21-0.
Offensively, Townsend struggled early but eventually, quarterback Trey Hoveland found his groove and twice in the second, he was able to connect with Braden Racht on a couple of bombs, the first set up a touchdown pass to Jesus Delgado-Garcia.
Hoveland to Racht again. pic.twitter.com/g2SYNGljVp— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) August 29, 2020
That score got Townsend within two touchdowns, but not for long as Benn quickly answered with his third and final touchdown run of the night.
Wrapping up an exciting second quarter, Hoveland found Racht deep again, which set up another short touchdown pass to Delgado-Garcia.
Hoveland to Delgado-Garcia again. 4 yards out. Bigfork lead down to 27-13. 44 ticks before half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/54pKx3ZSHp— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) August 29, 2020
Townsend nearly hit a on a hail mary right before half, which would have made the deficit single digits, but instead, the Bulldogs went into the break down 27-13.
In the third, Bigfork broke the game wide open.
Patrick Wallen connected with Walker Fisher on a 16-yard touchdown, pushing the Bigfork lead to 35-13.
Soon after, the Vikings scored again on a 20-yard run by George Bucklin and again on an interception return for a touchdown by Taylor, making it 50-13 in what seemed like an instant.
Taylor added another touchdown run for Bigfork, his second of the game, while Hoveland added a third touchdown pass in the fourth for Townsend, connecting with Braxen Spencer for the score.
Taylor joined Benn in eclipsing the century mark as he totaled 149 yards on 16 carries and two scores. Wallen attempted just four passes but hit on three for 39 yards and a TD.
On the Townsend side of things, Hoveland was 15-of-35 for 190 yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Racht hauled in four receptions for 125 yards in a big night for the junior. Delgado-Garcia also caught four passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Townsend (0-1) will be home again next Friday against Eureka. Bigfork (1-0) will be home against Cut Bank.
