MISSOULA — A Class A football game between Corvallis High School and Butte Central has been postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. in Corvallis due to a positive COVID-19 case at Butte Central.
The case is not a player or staff member on the football team, President of Butte Central Schools and head football coach Don Peoples Jr. said. The team and school are currently going through previously established health protocols.
"We do have a positive case at the school," Peoples Jr. said. "Our administrative team is working with the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department to work through the protocols."
Peoples Jr. said, at this point, that he believed the game will still be played. Part of the protocols are contact tracing. There simply was not enough time to work through all the details ahead of a Friday evening kickoff, Peoples Jr. said.
"This was the prudent thing to do," Peoples Jr. said. "It gives more time for our team and health department to help us work through the protocols."
The game, the Blue Devils' homecoming matchup, was originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Corvallis announced the postponement in a release sent to media outlets early on Friday afternoon.
"Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen issue, our Homecoming football game tonight vs Butte Central has been postponed to 7pm tomorrow (Saturday) night," Tucker said in the release.
Butte Central has already had to forfeit one game this year, its originally scheduled opener against Hamilton High School. Central stated that was due to a mix of training restrictions and a lack of practices due to wildfire smoke.
"You know how it goes, you have to be ready to adapt," Peoples Jr. said. "But our plan is right now to play the games. The other thing to say is that the protocols we have in place are very well thought out and based on the great help of the health experts."
