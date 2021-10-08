EAST HELENA — Corvallis quarterback Chase Tucker totaled five touchdowns -- four rushing and one passing -- as the Blue Devils rolled past East Helena 55-0 on Friday night.
Contending with the rain, which was heavy at times, the Vigilantes never seemed to find their groove offensively. After advancing the ball past mid-field but turning it over on downs in the first quarter, East Helena struggled to replicate that field position for the final three and a half quarters.
Able to piece together a solid drive toward the end of the first half, East Helena turned the ball over on a botched snap that sailed over the quarterback’s head. Corvallis’ Logan Avery scooped the ball off the turf and scored, giving the Blue Devils a 35-0 advantage heading into the halftime break.
Tucker added his fifth touchdown -- a 45-yard rush -- to open the second half for Corvallis. Wyatt Miles and Avery added rushing scores in the fourth quarter to seal the Blue Devils’ first victory of the season.
East Helena falls to 0-5 on the year while Corvallis improves to 1-6 with the victory. The Vigilantes are scheduled to be back in action on Friday on the road against Beaverhead County.
Corvallis will also be on the road next weekend against Ronan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.