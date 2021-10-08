East Helena High football 2021

East Helena's offensive line prepares for a play in a game against the Libby Loggers earlier this season. The Vigilantes fell to Corvallis 55-0 on Friday.

EAST HELENA — Corvallis quarterback Chase Tucker totaled five touchdowns -- four rushing and one passing -- as the Blue Devils rolled past East Helena 55-0 on Friday night.

Contending with the rain, which was heavy at times, the Vigilantes never seemed to find their groove offensively. After advancing the ball past mid-field but turning it over on downs in the first quarter, East Helena struggled to replicate that field position for the final three and a half quarters.

Able to piece together a solid drive toward the end of the first half, East Helena turned the ball over on a botched snap that sailed over the quarterback’s head. Corvallis’ Logan Avery scooped the ball off the turf and scored, giving the Blue Devils a 35-0 advantage heading into the halftime break.

Tucker added his fifth touchdown -- a 45-yard rush -- to open the second half for Corvallis. Wyatt Miles and Avery added rushing scores in the fourth quarter to seal the Blue Devils’ first victory of the season.

East Helena falls to 0-5 on the year while Corvallis improves to 1-6 with the victory. The Vigilantes are scheduled to be back in action on Friday on the road against Beaverhead County.

Corvallis will also be on the road next weekend against Ronan.

