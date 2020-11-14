MISSOULA — Averaging seven yards per carry is a pretty difficult task, no matter what the level of football.
That said, the 2002 yards the Missoula Sentinel football team has gained on the ground over 284 carries in nine games this year sure has the outward appearance of looking easy.
A lot of work has been put in by the Spartans to get this point, but it helps when a team has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback like Camden Sirmon, whose footwork is up there with any of the Spartans who have come through the school over the past few years.
It also helps to have a stud offensive tackle in Dylan Rollins who is being pursued by a good portion of Division-I schools in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
That is not to discount the other talented athletes on the line, players like Geno Leonard, Ramsey Knowles, Connor and Zach Hangas and Parker Lindsay, who have been huge contributors as well.
Together the offensive line unit is colloquially known around the team as the ‘War Daddies.’
“It’s really a unit where you have to have five guys working together and it’s rewarding to see them come together and play as a unit,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “And that pays off as far as execution.”
On Friday night in Sentinel’s dominating 42-7 win over Billings Senior, the Spartan offense put up 196 rushing yards in the first half alone. Sirmon led the way with 151 yards on 17 carries, while the balanced duo of running backs Donovan South and Soren Syvrud each had seven carries, combining for 110 yards.
Sirmon has 85 rushes for 795 yards this year, South has toted the ball 53 times for 400 yards and Syvrud has carried the ball 74 times for 597.
Sentinel has 34 touchdowns on the ground and 25 through the air, which really is not accidental. Sentinel has passed the ball just 176 times this year, completing 72.2% of those passes. That balance helps and makes things a little easier for everyone
“(Our backs) have done a great job of finding the holes we create,” said Rollins, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds. “If you watch our film, there’s times where we create a small gap and they’ll still find it. And there’s other times we make a huge running lane and they find it so, you know, we work our hardest to give them those yards, but they definitely make the most out of it.”
The admiration between the groups goes both ways.
“The big boys up front have been huge all season long and it just seems like every week they get better,” Syvrud said. “They’ve been challenged lots of times and that’s really when they show up … so for Donnie (South), Cam (Sirmon) and I, it’s easy for us when your teammates are doing that and creating huge holes.
“We might get the touchdowns and everything, but, hey, we can’t do it without them.”
Making the most of opportunities has been one of the biggest mantras this year for the Spartans and many different players have had opportunities to make plays. In fact, 12 players have rushed the ball this season.
It’s a disciplined group too. Holding calls are few and far between, with false starts even less so. Run blocking is a lot more fun for offensive lineman than pass blocking too, which perhaps helps juice them up too.
Hand placement and basic blocking techniques have been outstanding this year as the group has continued to get better as the season goes on. Plenty of credit goes to run game coordinator Pete Joseph and offensive line coach Chris Kosena, who have coached the team up very well.
“They just have us focusing on the little things, refocusing every play and just on what you have to do to be successful every play,” Rollins said. “One of Coach (Pete) Joseph’s big quotes is, ‘Count the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.
“It’s just focusing on every block you make and let our running backs, quarterbacks and everyone else do the rest.”
So far this season, that has worked out pretty well for the undefeated and Class AA state championship-bound Spartans.
