BOZEMAN — With the fall high school sports seasons winding down, the number of postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19 continues to wind up.
In 6-Man football alone, seven games scheduled for this weekend are called off — six on Saturday. Only one game in Class AA is postponed: Bozeman at Belgrade, scheduled for Friday night.
In Class A, Stevensville's game at Polson was called off due to COVID-19, as was Butte Central at Browning and Laurel at Glendive. Polson instead played Class B Bigfork, falling 54-40; Stevensville is set to resume activities Monday.
In Class B, Bigfork at Anaconda, Roundup at Colstrip, Huntley Project at Poplar, Wolf Point at Conrad, Harlem at Fairfield, and Red Lodge versus Florence-Carlton on Thursday at Montana State University have been postponed or canceled. Unranked Red Lodge topped No. 2 Fairfield 28-20 on Friday.
In 8-Man, Belt's rescheduled game against Rocky Boy on Monday was against called off and the Huskies reached out for a Friday night game against Chester-Joplin-Inverness. The game was not over at press time.
The class hit hardest is 6-Man. The cancellations: Gardiner at Harlowton-Ryegate on Friday, and Grass Range-Winnett at Denton-Geyser-Stanford, Sunburst at Box Elder, Heart Butte at North Star, Centerville at Roy-Winifred, Richey-Lambert at Valier and Centerville's rescheduled game at North Star.
All the 6-Man games are due to COVID-19 except for Centerville-North Star, which is for lack of players. After losing their initially scheduled games, Richey-Lambert and Denton-Geyser-Stanford will play each other at 1 p.m. Saturday.
At least six high school volleyball matches were postponed or canceled Friday.
This story will be updated when or if more cancellations are announced.
