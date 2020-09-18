BILLINGS — The Great Falls Central football team has postponed its next two games because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school, the Mustangs announced Friday.
Eight Great Falls Central students, mostly on the football team, are affected by the positive test, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The school notified the parents of every student identified as a close contact by the City County Health Department identified.
“Not all of the team is affected, and we are thankful for the ability to provide them with helmet splashguards that limit their exposure and a coaching staff and teachers that take the safety precautions so seriously,” the Facebook post read.
Dear Great Falls Central Community, we have been notified that we have a confirmed case of Covid-19 at our school and...Posted by Great Falls Central Catholic High School Mustangs on Friday, September 18, 2020
The 8-Man Mustangs were scheduled to play at Choteau on Friday night and at top-ranked Fort Benton next Friday. Great Falls Central athletic director Jamie Stevens is working with those schools to reschedule the games, she told 406mtsports.com.
The Mustangs are 0-3 and fell to No. 6 Belt 69-0 last week. Their next scheduled game is homecoming against Cascade on Oct. 3.
Great Falls Central isn't the only school impacted by positive COVID-19 cases.
The Wolf Point-Malta football game Friday night has been called off, and a volleyball match Thursday between Poplar and Glasgow was postponed.
