MISSOULA — Zac Crews has been a busy man on the recruiting trail this summer.
The Missoula Sentinel football standout started his busiest week at Boise State, an FBS program that has a national brand, with an unofficial visit one day and a camp the next day. Then the senior-to-be was off to Sacramento State, the 2019 Big Sky regular-season co-champs, for a camp that brought FBS recruiters from all around the west.
Next up was a visit to North Dakota State, which has won eight of the past 10 FCS national titles, for a three-day camp. Crews also made visits to Montana and Montana State both before and after that week-long trek.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “I’m meeting new kids, hanging out with them, but when it’s your turn to get a rep, I lock in, I focus on that rep and do everything with a purpose to get the most out of it.”
Crews, the sixth-ranked recruit in the state for the class of 2022, is happy to participate in some in-person recruiting visits, which had been suspended from March 2020 until June 1 because of the pandemic.
Rated as a 2-star athlete, he already has full-ride offers from UM and MSU, so the out-of-state visits were an opportunity for him to try to earn bigger offers and see how he stacked up against 3-, 4- and 5-star recruits.
“People try to put FBS and FCS on their own levels, but I would have to say my main takeaway is football is football no matter where it’s played or who’s playing it,” Crews said. “I think people think one is better than the other, but I think wherever you go, you make the most of the opportunity you get and football is the same game.”
Making impressions
At Boise State, the team camp gave Crews a chance to show how he could perform when players were combined for 11-on-11 play after individual drills.
“They told me good job, they were impressed and they’re waiting until all their camps are done and then the coaching staff will talk it out and offer people in the order they want,” he said. “I felt like I did well enough there to present myself the way I wanted to.”
Crews was impressed with Boise State, one of the top Group of Five teams the past two decades after it burst onto the national scene by beating Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
“They’ve got some great facilities," he said. “I would say that program has done very well for itself in the past couple years. That entire city is behind that program, so you can feel their athletes are loved. It’s a nice location, like Missoula, a river running through campus, people floating, fishing. Facilities were top notch. Best ones I’ve seen so far.”
At Sacramento State, Crews had short talks with Oregon State, San Diego State and Fresno State as they saw him run through drill circuits and asked a little bit about him.
“That was an OK camp for me,” he said. “I didn’t think I did as well as Boise State, it was non-padded. Some stud athletes there, so it was nice to expose myself to some of that.”
He saw there that the number of stars a player has next to their name isn’t everything in recruiting.
“I overheard this kid who’s a 3-, 4-star guard, and I watched him get burned four times in a row and I’m thinking, ‘How is this kid a 4-star athlete,’” Crews said. “Location does have a huge part in recruiting. It’s been done before that you can come out of nowhere, just go make a name for yourself.”
At NDSU, the three-day camp included pro day workouts like the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, and shuttle drills. Then there were practice sessions with individual drills and group work.
“I talked with tight ends coach (Tyler) Roehl, he made it sound like he was impressed with how I did and stuff like that,” Crews said. “He said that the offer they would make me wouldn’t match the numbers I’ve gotten from Montana or Montana State. I’m guessing they wouldn’t be able to offer me the same amount of money. I take it with a grain of salt that I did well but not maybe well enough.”
Positioning himself
Crews showed his versatility playing on both sides of the ball during Sentinel’s state title run this past fall. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he’s open to playing either side in college.
Boise State had Crews work out as a defensive end and outside linebacker. He practiced at defensive end at Sacramento State’s camp. He got in work at both defensive end and tight end at North Dakota State. UM and MSU are both looking at Crews as a defensive end.
“I don’t have a preference where I play,” he said. “I truly just like playing ball. If I play tight end, I’m going to go play the best tight end I can. If I can be a defensive end, I’m going to do the same thing on the other side of the ball. I’ve been moved all over the place, I’ve played wide receiver, tight end, defensive end, a little bit of dime this year.”
That's on top of playing quarterback on junior varsity earlier in his career.
“If I’m playing football, I’ll be happy wherever,” he said. “I feel like tight end and defensive end are pretty similar comfortability wise and experience and knowing what I’m doing.”
Crews’ versatility extends beyond the football field.
He traded in his basketball jersey for a wrestling singlet in the winter and took third at the State AA tournament in the 205-pound weight class. He finished behind a wrestler who entered as a two-time state champ and a wrestler who won his second state title.
After the breakout success, Crews then excelled on the track as expected. He won individual titles in the 110-meter hurdles and javelin to help Sentinel win the team championship.
“I think the wrestling really shocked some coaches about the fight I have in me,” he said. “I’m not a talent with no hard work in me. I think other coaches figured out I have a chip on my shoulder.”
He added: “I found it in myself that I have another gear I could get to if I put my mind to something, which is a good thing. I think I also learned even if you are the underdog, embrace it and have everyone overlook you and do what you know you can.”
Offers and opportunities
Crews’ lone offers so far have come from Montana and Montana State.
Both are full-ride scholarships. His offer from Montana came in September, the earliest Griz coach Bobby Hauck has offered a player during their junior season since he returned to UM in December 2017.
Despite growing up in Missoula, Crews didn’t go to many UM games but noted his family cheers for the Griz, who made the 2019 FCS quarterfinals. He’s gotten closer with the UM coaches, specifically defensive line coach Barry Sacks, in recent months through camps and correspondence.
“They’ve got a very welcoming sense around them,” he said. “Everybody there is willing to go hard every single day. I like that because that’s what we preach over at Sentinel. I’ve really gotten to bond with Coach Sacks, he’s got a lot of energy, funny guy. I’ve grown to already love the program, but I’ve grown to like it even more over the past few months.”
Crews made his first-ever visit to Montana State’s stadium last month. It was a chance for him to get a glimpse inside the program first-year coach Brent Vigen is building. Vigen replaced Jeff Choate, who led MSU to the 2019 FCS semifinals before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Texas.
“I talked to Vigen for 10-15 minutes. I liked him,” he said. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders and know where he wants the program to go. He’s got his entire coaching staff thinking the same thing.”
He added: “I’ve never been inside that stadium before, so it was a cool experience to me. We took a tour of the unfinished facilities in the north end zone. It’s going to be a really nice complex.”
Four of Crews’ teammates are signed to play for Montana, while two others are off to BYU and Washington. They didn’t get the full recruiting experience last summer because the pandemic curbed in-person recruiting, so Crews has relied on advice from his coaches and father.
“With these camps, a lot of kids go in doubting themselves,” he said. “If you’re able to go in with confidence, a lot of kids see more improvement. My dad told me to act like I belong there and play with a chip on your shoulder and you deserve to be where you’re at.”
Decision time
Crews has a handful of factors he’s considering when deciding where he wants to play college football.
“First off, am I going to be able to play football there, am I going to be able to get an opportunity to compete at that school and level,” he said. “I don’t know what I want to major in yet, so the education part is important, but I still got to decide what I want to do. Then, can I see myself being able to live there for the next four to five years, if not more.”
More offers could be coming for Crews this summer or during the fall if he shows out again as Sentinel tries to defend its state title. As far as when he’ll make his college decision, that’s a choice he still has to make.
“I think maybe before my senior season starts, that I’m way not worrying about it and can focus on the Sentinel Spartans,” he said. “But I’ll see what happens. I could be doing it before then, but I’ll have to do it sooner or later.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.