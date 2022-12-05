HELENA -- With the recent clinching of Capital High’s 12th state football championship, Replays summarizes the first six of those titles in this initial segment of a two-part series.
1978
Capital 13, C.M. Russell 7
Only six years after opening the school’s doors, and in their first visit to the playoffs, coach Tim Dennison’s Bruins (10-1) captured their charter state grid title. The championship game versus C.M. Russell at Vigilante Stadium, which was played in 18-below-zero temperatures in the snow – the stripes were marked with black charcoal for visibility – became known as “The Frozen Bowl.”
Quarterback Bobby Petrino drew first blood, with an 80-yard sprint down the sidelines. After the Rustlers tied it up in the third at 7s, receiver Scott Miller came back for a pass at CMR’s 40 (on a play that the Bruin signal-caller drew up on his hand) and ran all the way to the 5. Moments later, Petrino snuck it over the goal on fourth-and-one for the go-ahead score.
Late in the final stanza, CMR drove from their own 20 down to Capital’s 9-yard line. With just 15 seconds left, Russell QB (and future Michigan State great) John Leister fired four incomplete passes into the end zone as the clock ran out. When the last attempt failed, the four brown-and-gold secondary dove head-first into a huge snow-pile.
Petrino was named the Class AA co-MVP, while tight end Mike Gillespie, Tim Crennen at O-tackle, running back Phil Hauck, Ron Glueckert at D-tackle and defensive back Dan Frankino also made 1978 first team all-state.
1987
Capital 14, Butte 12
The Bruins avenged an early season loss to Kalispell in the 1987 semis, white washing the Braves 6-0. Their title hopes against No. 1 Butte, in the Mining City, took a huge blow however, when quarterback Jeff Tuss suffered a season-ending broken collarbone.
Although coach Jim Tuss, the QB’s dad, told the IR, “Backup quarterback Chris Peccia will win it for us.” But when CHS found itself on the wrong side of a 12-0 score in the first quarter after a pair of punting errors, things did not look good.
However, the brown-and-gold did not panic and played controlled football, scoring on a 2-yard plunge by fullback James Sheridan midway through the second period. On Capital’s second possession after the break, they went 74 yards on four plays, capped off by a 54-yard Peccia-to-Cory Johnson scoring strike.
Two Charlie Schwertfeger extra points, and a couple of crucial interceptions by defensive backs Tom McMahon and Dave Maehl – the latter at the Bruins’ 10 with 46 seconds left – cemented the triumph.
Leading Capital’s (10-2) individual postseason awards were All-Americans Jeff Tuss and linebacker Shane Maharg, who were voted the Class AA offensive and defensive MVPs, with Tuss also garnering Gatorade Player of the Year.
Teammates also making first team all-state were Cory Johnson at tight end, O-guard Mike Mlekush, Kam Wrigg at receiver, Sheridan, tailback Billy Cockhill, and D-linemen John Trudnowski and Jay Korth.
1993
Capital 34, Missoula Big Sky 7
Coach Tuss – who underwent lung surgery two weeks prior to the title contest versus the Eagles at Vigilante Stadium – breathed a little easier in the chilly air after Arec Larsen electrified the hometown crowd by returning the chipper’s opening kickoff 90 yards to the house.
Signal-caller Byron Molyneaux fired a pair of scoring strikes, to Larsen (42 yards) and Brian Mellen (7), while Treavor Smith (16) and Mike Berry (18) added rushing TDs. Kicker Jay Pinkerton added four PATs and Capital (11-1) had its third crown.
The Eagles lone score was a 65-yard TD catch and run by Jeremy Watkins, son of former HHS Bengal wrestler Jim Watkins. CHS’ stalwart defense pirated three passes and limited Missoula to seven first downs and 155 total offensive yards.
Molyneaux and linebacker Treavor Smith were awarded the AA offensive and defensive MVPs. The rest of the first team all-state Mohawkers were O-linemen Matt Kuntz and Lee Tyson, Larsen, Steve Windle at D-line and DB Mellen.
1996
Capital 15, CM Russell 14
The brown-and-gold posted its first undefeated championship, when the Bruins went 12-0 and shaded powerful C.M. Russell 15-14 in an all-around team effort – climaxed by a gutsy conversion call – in Vigilante Stadium.
Capital took an early lead on a 45-yard bomb from J.D. Emmert to speedster Lucas Nelson, but found themselves behind late in the game, 14-7. Justin Thomas busted out on a 49-yard sweep to the Rustlers’ 16, and then with 3:35 left, J.D. Emmert hit Nick Carrell in the end zone for a 15-yard TD.
Then coach Walt Chancy made what became known as “The Call,” going for the win instead of a tie. Emmert drilled a spiral to Nelson in the right corner of the end zone for 2 points, and then the defense cemented the crown.
Garnering the Class AA’s offensive and defensive MVP awards were Emmert and defensive end Dan Stanger. Other Bruin first team all-staters were Nelson (WR), Thomas (RB), Jason Shuman (OG), Joe Horne (LB), Travis Ahner (DB), and defensive lineman DJ Ryan and John Zimmerman.
1999
Capital 53, Billings West 24
Third-year coach Mark Samson, a former Capital sprinter/hurdler on the track and football defensive back, directed his alma mater gridders to an unbeaten title, with a 53-24 romp over two-time defending champion Billings West.
After the Bears scored first, the parade of Bruins reaching paydirt were Jake Eldridge, Jim Horne, Greg Carothers and Lucas Canney (interception); two Ty Emmert TD passes, to Tom Havron and Kevin McCutcheon; a Carothers to McCutcheon strike; and two field goals by Steve Honzel.
Emmert was tabbed the Western Conference’s offensive MVP, while Carothers and Brandon Milone, at safety and defensive end, shared defensive MVPs. Carothers, a 6-foot-3, 197-pound junior, was tabbed the state’s defensive MVP.
CHS (12-0) teammates making first team all-state included Milone and D-lineman Steve Rice, Kyler Noel at linebacker, O-linemen Jesse Ahearn and Dan Mazurek, McCutcheon at receiver, Honzel, punter Donny Saisbury, cornerback Kyle Scarr and Jake Eldridge at punt returner.
2000
Capital 35, Kalispell 6
The Bruins (12-0) wrapped up back-to-back undefeated seasons for their sixth state grid crown, while tying the AA record of 24 consecutive wins by Missoula County (1944-46) and CMR (1989-90).
Donny Saisbury spearheaded on the offensive attack, rushing for 200 yards and a couple touchdowns. Emmert fired two TD passes, to Luke Bazacas and Jared Kuntz, and Bazacas added a rushing score. The vaunted brown-and-gold defense allowed just 16 points in their last five games.
Emmert and inside linebacker Kyler Noel were selected as the 2000 Class AA offensive and defensive MVPs. CHS flooded the all-state first team with a school record 12 gridders, including Saisbury (RB), Shane MacIntyre (OLB), Alex Browne (OT), Matt Thomas (CB), Dan Mazurek (OG), Scott Wunderlich (DE), Craig Jones (C), Sam Stanger (DL), Lane Yetter (TE) and Robin Rocco (S).
NOTE: Part II of Capital’s last half-dozen AA crowns will run next week.
