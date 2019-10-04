DARBY — Darby's Friday night home game against Troy could have been a trap game. One week before homecoming and a date with defending Class C 8-man champion Flint Creek could have kept the Tigers' focus off of the Trojans.
It didn't.
The Tigers turned an 8-8 first-quarter tie into a 70-16 Western C 8-man win, scoring 62 unanswered points before the Trojans scored on the last play of the game.
And senior quarterback Nelson Smith was the man behind most of Darby's production.
Smith threw four touchdowns and ran for two more. His 34-yard pass on a post route to Tanner Davis just before the first quarter's end put Darby ahead 34-8.
He split the safety and Davis broke a tackle to take it into the end zone.
"(The pass) was perfect. It was gorgeous. He calls them dimes," Darby coach Jeff Snavely said.
The Tigers extended their lead with a 30-yard pitch and catch from Smith to Deric Parks at the 6:30 mark in the second quarter. Smith added the 2-point run and Darby had a 42-8 lead.
The halftime break and some scoreboard malfunctions couldn't keep the Tigers from tallying more points. In fact, everyone got in on the scoring.
Darby lineman Conner Polson scored his first career touchdown with 9:30 left in the third quarter. The 316-pound lineman stretched the ball across the plane for a 1-yard "run" and score.
"I had to put some sauce on it," said Polson, whose score gave the Tigers a 50-8 lead after Davis' 2-point conversion run.
Fellow senior lineman Christian Humphrey added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run. That came after a Preston Smith — Nelson's younger brother — touchdown run and an Ethan Foss 6-yard scoring scamper.
Humphrey's score and Parks' 2-pointer gave the Tigers a 70-8 lead that everyone on Darby could relish.
"They said one thing they wanted to do before their football career was over was score a touchdown, so we tried to get them in," Snavely said.
After all, the next three weeks mean business for Darby (3-2 overall) after the win. Likely the Tigers would need to win two of their final three games to clinch a playoff spot. Those final three games: Flint Creek (4-2), Charlo (2-4), St. Ignatius (5-1). Troy fell to 1-5.
