DARBY— Under the Friday night lights, the Darby Tigers took on Arlee Warriors for a spectacular 59-6 win.
Nolan Lenney started the night with an impressive return, bringing the Tigers back to the 6-yard line. With the end zone in sight, Sawyer Townsend was able to bring a handoff to the 1-yard line setting Preston Smith up for a quick touchdown for the Tigers.
While Arlee struggled to cut into Darby's lead, Kendall O’Neill was unwilling to let the Tigers get away that easily. His pass to Jace Arca gave them a 15-yard gain, followed by a beautiful 21-yard pass to Jake Knoll that brought their team to the 25-yard line. O’Neill’s next pass was stopped by the Tigers’ Tanner Davis and included a loss of yardage, but the Warriors did not let that stop them. Arca gave Arlee their first touchdown of the night.
That seemed to light a fire for Darby. Smith continued to shine, making well-executed and thoughtful plays for the Tigers. Smith’s pass to Townsend led to a nearly perfect 22-yard play, bringing their team just short of the end zone yet again. A successful pass to Andrew Robbins sealed the deal and gave Darby another touchdown.
Darby’s kick by Townsend flew into the end zone and led to a touchback for the Warriors at the 15-yard line. With Arlee in possession, O’Neill’s pass was intercepted by Darby's Nolan Lenney. Once again, Smith took the spotlight, and his teammates followed suit with equally impressive plays to give the Tigers their next touchdown.
At the start of the second quarter, Darby led 20-6 and Arlee struggled with their tenacious approach. The Tigers intercepted another pass by the Warriors’ O’Neil for another conversion at the 22-yard line. In a series of plays that made the crowd go wild, Lenney and Smith connected for another touchdown.
The fantastic plays by Darby continued throughout the game, with Arlee putting up a strong effort. The Warriors were unwilling to allow the Tigers’ lead to keep them down. Most impressively, their intensity and dedication never ceased, giving fans an engaging and thrilling game for both teams. Arlee Warriors showed remarkable and exemplary tenacity and perseverance, giving the Darby Tigers a good fight. In the end, the Tigers won with their team’s standout plays and teamwork.
