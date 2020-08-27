DEER LODGE — The uncertainty of the 2020 offseason continued all the way up until the opening week for Deer Lodge.
Andrew Verlanic was selected as the Wardens’ head coach this past weekend. The former Montana State offensive lineman was called to see if he was interested in taking over after the departure of previous coach Corey Freeman.
“I got a call Friday if I would be interested in taking the job,” Verlanic said. “Started practice this past weekend… Working on fundamental things, getting plays installed and playing assignment football.”
It’s a quick turnaround for any coach, but the former Drummond Trojan has been interested in the job ever since moving to Deer Lodge to work on his family’s ranch a few years ago.
Now, Verlanic has his first-ever head coaching job with the Wardens, nearly a decade on from his time as a Bobcat.
Joining Verlanic is offensive coordinator and assistant coach Shane Spears, Verlanic says it'ss a major positive as the pair look to get the Deer Lodge program up and running.
Spears got the players to practice for the opening days in August. After an offseason away, he says it was a relief to get on a field with the Wardens.
“It’s been really nice to get back out and be with the kids again,” Spears said. “Start working on a new season and set some good goals for ourselves and do the best we can to reach all of those.”
However, the nature of the pandemic has not just forced a tight preseason due to MHSA guidelines, but has also caused Deer Lodge to see lower numbers than in years’ past.
“Turnout has been pretty low,” Spears said. “The whole COVID-19 thing had a lot to do with it. You have kids that were ineligible with what happened with classes last spring, a little bit of fear-factor with the whole thing. A lot of factors, but a lot of it revolves around the virus.”
However, with a new coach with a Bobcat background, the Wardens are working their way back to normal.
Verlanic’s plan is the same as it’s been in the pandemic: focus on what you can control and take it as it comes.
“We’ll go one day at a time and try and get better,” Verlanic said. “Work quietly and let success speak up.”
After all, the new coach wouldn’t take the job under present conditions unless he truly wanted to lead Deer Lodge. Is the internal fire and desire to play football still present years removed from his playing days?
“Maybe even more so now,” Verlanic said. “With all the kids, watching them grow and turning boys into men, it’s fun to watch them and pass on what I know.”
The initial game plan? Keep it simple and run the rock.
“As far as I’m concerned,” Verlanic said, “always run the football and establish the run game and go from there.”
