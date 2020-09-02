BUTTE — Deer Lodge football's Friday contest against Three Forks will likely be its last as a varsity program this season.
Dakota Norris, the Wardens' athletic director, told The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday afternoon that, following its upcoming non-conference game against the Wolves, Deer Lodge will be dropping from the varsity ranks and playing a JV schedule. Norris said that, as of Wednesday, that decision isn't official and has yet to be approved by the Montana High School Association.
"After this next game, we will be going down to a JV schedule," said Norris. "It's just related to competition."
The Wardens, under first-year coach Andrew Verlanic, opened their season at home against Conrad in a game the Cowboys handily won 46-8. Deer Lodge didn't score its lone touchdown of the game until the waning minutes of the final quarter.
Norris noted that Deer Lodge's varsity roster has just four seniors and seven upperclassmen, saying that, "It's just not very safe."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.