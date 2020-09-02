Logan Nicholson

Deer Lodge quarterback Logan Nicholson dodges a Conrad tackler during the Cowboys' 46-8 win on Aug. 28. 

 EVAN REIER 406mtsports.com

BUTTE — Deer Lodge football's Friday contest against Three Forks will likely be its last as a varsity program this season. 

Dakota Norris, the Wardens' athletic director, told The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday afternoon that, following its upcoming non-conference game against the Wolves, Deer Lodge will be dropping from the varsity ranks and playing a JV schedule. Norris said that, as of Wednesday, that decision isn't official and has yet to be approved by the Montana High School Association.   

"After this next game, we will be going down to a JV schedule," said Norris. "It's just related to competition."  

The Wardens, under first-year coach Andrew Verlanic, opened their season at home against Conrad in a game the Cowboys handily won 46-8. Deer Lodge didn't score its lone touchdown of the game until the waning minutes of the final quarter. 

Norris noted that Deer Lodge's varsity roster has just four seniors and seven upperclassmen, saying that, "It's just not very safe."

Tags

Load comments