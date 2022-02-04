BUTTE — The Deer Lodge Wardens will be playing varsity football in 2022.
Deer Lodge athletic director Henry Huber confirmed with The Montana Standard on Friday that the Wardens were approved to play 8-Man football starting in the 2022 MHSA fall sports season.
After playing a JV schedule for the past two seasons, the move to 8-Man also means that Deer Lodge will be back at the varsity level.
The Wardens will be competing in the South Central conference, according to Huber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.