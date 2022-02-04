BUTTE — The Deer Lodge Wardens will be playing varsity football in 2022.

Deer Lodge athletic director Henry Huber confirmed with The Montana Standard on Friday that the Wardens were approved to play 8-Man football starting in the 2022 MHSA fall sports season. 

After playing a JV schedule for the past two seasons, the move to 8-Man also means that Deer Lodge will be back at the varsity level.

The Wardens will be competing in the South Central conference, according to Huber.

