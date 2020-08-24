MISSOULA — With three state football titles in four years, Eureka has been the team to beat on the western side of Montana in the Class B ranks for years.
But having graduated stars Hank Dunn, Chet McCully and Jake Kindel, there's reason to believe a step back could be coming this year. It's no secret the Lions have had players waiting in the wings to come in and take over, but it will still be a challenge for longtime coach Trevor Utter.
But he has had some players waiting in the wings and is very excited about running back Gunnar Smith. He'll be a senior this year and is also a three-time state champion wrestler.
"He's excited for the challenge and he's working extremely hard for us," Utter said. "He's ready to say, okay, this is my time. He's extremely excited, we're extremely excited and I think you're going to see impressive things out of him this year."
Utter also mentioned his offensive line has some up-and-coming players after graduation three seniors in the trenches. There have been some holes to fill, but the theme of the season for the Lions really seems to be that they will be able to replace what they lost with players that have been waiting a long time for the chance.
The Lions offense has been extremely impressive over the last few years and last season topped 300 yards rushing per game. It will be tough to replicate that feat with some new pieces, but Eureka is hopeful they can continue rolling.
They will start with a game in Idaho against Bonners Ferry. Utter said the team had to obtain a special waiver from the state, though Eureka sits just 29 miles from the Idaho border, making it a much shorter trip than some the Lions will face this year. Eureka is still planning to play all of its non-conference games as well.
It will not be particularly easy in a tough in the tough Western B. Bigfork, with new head coach Jim Benn, will look to improve on a playoff appearance last season. The Vikings fell 28-25 to a tough Red Lodge team in the first round of the playoffs.
Quarterback Patrick Wallen will try and build on a sophomore campaign that saw him complete 80 of 177 passes for 691 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 186 more yards.
With a new coach there will be some new wrinkles, but with a fairly young team overall, the Vikings are ready to uphold a strong tradition of success within the program.
Running back Levi Taylor as well as defensive standout George Bucklin will be some other names to watch. As for head coach Jim Benn, he's just happy he is getting a chance to coach football this year.
"Every coach I've talked to through the summer has told me this has been the best summer for offseason attendance," Benn said. "And it kind of tells you that kids not only want this, but they need it."
In the Garden City, Loyola Sacred Heart is just happy to be practicing as well.
Nolan Iverson and Tommy Albrecht are two names that Rams head coach Todd Hughes immediately said he expects big things out of this year. Big Sky transfer Finn Richardson is also a player he expects to have some key opportunities this season.
A big freshman class is also waiting for its opportunity as well.
"We're not as senior laden as we were a year ago and anytime you lose a big group like that it's gonna be a rebuild, I guess you would call that because our underclassmen didn't get to play as much last year as they have in the past," Hughes said. "We got a lot of younger players and they're really eager to learn and get better ... I think they've done that."
Florence will have pieces to replace, as will Deer Lodge while Anaconda is still trying to piece back together its football program. But in the Western B any team can come up with a surprise and the entirety of the division across the state looks to be at least a little bit open.
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.