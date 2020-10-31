MC Dillon 2

DILLON — Carson Hunter jogged toward the 50-yard line after hearing his name called during pregame introductions to shake hands with an opposing player before abruptly turning back after remembering that, in 2020, such formalities have been shelved. 

Outside of that brief lapse, and a miscue on the opening drive, the Miles City senior quarterback was otherwise polished and provided enough late-game heroics to get the defending Class A champions one win away from a return trip to the title game.  

Hunter accounted for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns — including a go-ahead 30-yard scoring pass to Damain Leidholt with just over two minutes remaining — and then snagged a game-sealing interception as the Cowboys overcame an early deficit and broke a halftime tie to outlast the Dillon Beavers 26-21 in the quarterfinals of a condensed Class A postseason on a cloudless, crisp Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Stadium.  

"From the get-go we knew it was going to be a tough game," Hunter said. "But these are the ones we live for. A lot of emotion and I couldn't be more thankful for the way we played."  

"Both teams really wanted it and played hard," echoed Miles City coach Jeff Regan. "Our guys at the end made some plays and got it done."  

In a game where the final outcome seemed to be in limbo until the final seconds — a fitting gridiron analogy for this wild year — Dillon had the ball at Miles City's 27-yard line with under a minute remaining. 

Beavers' quarterback Jace Fitzgerald, with a Miles City defender zeroing in, attempted to throw the ball out of bounds, but it sailed toward the left corner of the endzone where Hunter was able to corral it, ice the win and setup a showdown between the Cowboys and Billings Central — which trounced Columbia Falls — in the semifinals.

“It felt pretty surreal," Hunter said of his game-winning play. "It took a minute to set in exactly what had happened. But we’ll take it.”

The game began promisingly for the Cowboys with a long, run-heavy drive on the first possession that setup Miles City just outside Dillon's red zone. Then Hunter, trying to hit Jayden Venable on a crossing route, instead saw his pass undercut and picked off by Michael Hupp. 

The Beavers capitalized on the turnover with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jon Kirkley to Cole Truman that put Dillon up 7-0 to close out the first quarter. 

Venable found the endzone on Miles City's next drive on a 1-yard run, Dillon responded with a 15-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Fitzgerald to Hupp and Miles City then used its final possession of the first half to setup a 4-yard scoring run by Leidholt to tie the game at 14-14 at the half.  

The Beavers expanded their lead in the third quarter to 21-14 with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Jonny Reiser, setting up a dramatic fourth quarter.  

Dillon drove into Miles City territory looking to take a two-possession lead. Then Dalton Tvedt picked off Fitzgerald and ran it back to Dillon's 19-yard line, setting up a 1-yard scoring run from Hunter. The ensuing 2-point attempt failed, leaving the Cowboys trailing 21-20 with 4:29 remaining.

The Beavers pushed the ball to midfield on their next possession and then decided to go for it on 4th down with less than three minutes left. Miles City needed a stop. They got it, stuffing Fitzgerald's sneak attempt and setting the stage for Hunter's go-ahead score to Leidholt.   

The playoff win for Miles City comes after a dispiriting conclusion to the regular season. Numerous players being quarantined due to COVID-19 paired with a rash of injuries translated into the 5-0 Cowboys being shutout in their final two games against tough opponents — a 42-0 drubbing by Billings Central and a 21-0 loss to Laurel that saw Miles City fall out of the 406mtsports.com rankings.

"The last weeks of the regular season, they were tough games and we faced a lot of adversity," Hunter said. "It definitely wasn't easy." 

"I think everybody's had adversity with that," said Miles City coach Jeff Regan, referring to the coronavirus-related hurdles that teams have to jump over. "This was a real big test for us to battle through and we've got a really mentally tough bunch of guys. They made plays when we needed to." 

For Dillon coach Zach McRae, there was certainly some disappointment at seeing his team come up short of a return trip to the semifinals but also a dose of gratefulness that his team was able to play a full season.  

"Early in the year we were just hoping for some semblance of normalcy, of getting in the weight room," said McRae, whose team finishes the year at 7-2. "As we continued we just did everything we could to keep playing.

"This was a really fun game to play in and coach in. I'm proud of our guys, of the way they kept working. Things just didn't bounce our way today."  

