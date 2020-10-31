BILLINGS — It may have felt like a first game in many respects for Billings Central coming off a two-week pause, but there’s nothing new about the Rams winning in the postseason.
Big plays and stout defense helped No. 2-ranked Central overcome some sluggish moments Saturday in a 35-8 victory over Columbia Falls in the quarterfinal round of the Class A football playoffs at Lockwood Stadium. The win sends the Rams (6-0) into next week’s semifinals, where they’ll host longtime Eastern A combatant Miles City.
Appearing in the postseason for the 18th consecutive year under coach Jim Stanton, Central turned the ball over four times, three of which occurred on consecutive drives in the first half.
Columbia Falls’ defense was opportunistic in the early going, and the Rams — who had last week’s game versus Havre canceled because of COVID-19 concerns — fought off rust due to the fact that they hadn’t played since Oct. 16.
Regardless, the outcome was much to their liking.
“It was a good win. We definitely have some stuff to clean up,” Central quarterback Marcus Wittman said. “We came out, we started pretty good and we got up on them. We’ve just got to take care of those turnovers and work on finishing strong.”
Wittman accounted for two first-quarter touchdowns as Central took a 14-0 lead. He found Junior Brackenridge with a perfectly lofted pass for a 57-yard score on the Rams' first possession, and Wittman later broke tackles and ran into the end zone from eight yards out.
Running back Brock Ping tip-toed his way down the sideline for a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to increase the advantage.
On that particular play it looked as though Ping was in danger of stepping out of bounds, but he nimbly navigated a proverbial tightrope on his way to the end zone.
“You’ve got to be able to stay on your feet,” said Ping, a transfer from Billings Senior. “I knew right when I made that last cut that there was green grass and we were good to go.”
All the while, the Rams’ defense stood tall when the offense lost two fumbles, and when Columbia Falls’ Taylor Bryan became the first opposing player to pick off a Wittman pass this year. A 68-yard interception return by Thomas Hubbard — his sixth INT and second pick-6 of the year — served as an appropriate answer for Central.
On another occasion in the second half, the Wildcats recovered a muffed punt at the Central 25 but turned the ball over on downs and were unable to cut into their deficit.
“We came out with a lot of steam and a lot of smoke and got after it. Defensively we were spot on,” Stanton said. “Our defense really performed well today. Offensively, the turnovers, that’s really uncharacteristic of where we’ve been.
“At one point it almost felt like a first game a little bit because we hadn’t played in (two) weeks. We just got a little flat.”
Columbia Falls (6-4) didn’t get on the board until late in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Cody Schweikert hit Cade Morgan on a 34-yard scoring pass.
Schweikert then ran in the two-point conversion.
“When you have opportunities you’ve got to make it happen,” Wildcats coach Jaxon Schweikert said. “We dropped some balls, we didn’t run some routes correctly. They’re a good team and if you make mistakes they’re going to capitalize.
“We’ve got great kids and they’re all young kids. We’re a really young team. We got a lot of good experience here today and we expect to be better next year.”
Central made the score 35-0 in the fourth quarter when Wittman rolled right and found Nate Sasich uncovered in the back of the end zone for a five-yard scoring pass.
The Rams now move on to play defending state champion Miles City, which knocked off Dillon 26-21 on the road on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the last time Central played prior to facing Columbia Falls — and a game the Rams won 42-0.
“They’re going to be well-coached and well-prepared as they always are,” Stanton said of Miles City. “Things went our way last time but that one’s way behind us.”
