Billings Skyview's Kailua Fatupaito forces a fumble from Bozeman Gallatin quarterback Braeden Mikkelson Thursday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. Fatupaito recovered the fumble for a touchdown, the first of three Skyview defensive scores in the game.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Payton Sanders goes over Bozeman Gallatin's Evan Cherry to intercept a pass at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Thursday.
BILLINGS — For a Billings Skyview football program that two weeks ago was mired in a 22-game losing streak, the ending of the first half of Thursday’s against Bozeman Gallatin could have been a turning point. And not in a good way.
In the span of 11 seconds, Skyview, which last week won for the first time since the 2017 season, allowed Gallatin to creep within six points, and then watched as starting quarterback Dylan Goodell had to be helped off the field and not return to the game.
Instead of turning inward at intermission, however, Skyview started the second half with consecutive defensive touchdowns — the Falcons’ second and third such scores of the game — and went on to a 47-14 victory over Gallatin at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Falcons (2-2) put up 27 answered points, all in the third quarter, after leading 20-14 at the break, with a steadiness and determination that belied a program that hasn’t been used to winning.
“These kids believe in one another and believed they could get the job done despite some adversity there,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said. “It was just a matter of steering them in the right direction.
“For them to come out that way in the second half I think we showed another level of commitment to one another. That was pretty darn cool to see and I think we took big steps as a team tonight.”
Gallatin’s Braeden Mikkelson threw first-half touchdown passes to Michael Armstrong and Noah Dahlke, the second of which came with 40 seconds left in the second quarter and pulled the Raptors (1-3) within 20-14.
When Goodell, whose 5-yard score gave the Falcons a 13-7 lead, went down with a leg injury with 29 seconds left in the half, Wahl called on senior Jayden Baker to take over.
After the break, a fumble return by Caleb Partridge of 15 yards and a Payton Sanders interception return of 30 yards had Skyview up 34-14 before Baker even had to take a second-half snap. The Falcons’ offense didn’t see the field until 8:18 remained in the third quarter.
“That was a big booster, that made it easier on me, brought some weight off my shoulders,” Baker said of the defensive points. “Playing as a team definitely helped. Just playing as a team definitely gets it done.”
Baker made his own contributions, completing both passes he threw and both for touchdowns. The first was a 12-yarder to Jackson Willems and the second went for 60 yards when Sanders outdueled a Raptors defender and then raced into the end zone.
Reigan Picicci rushed for 120 yards and a score, and Paolo Salminen carried the ball six times for 70 yards. Kailua Fatupaito scored Skyview’s first defensive touchdown when he knocked the ball loose from Mikkelson deep in Gallatin territory. Skyview’s Keevyn Anderson had his hands on the ball first, but when he couldn’t keep control Fatupaito was there to scoop it up right at the goal line for a 20-7 Falcons’ lead.
Thursday’s game was similar to the Falcons’ 20-0 win over Great Falls CMR last week. Both first halves were back and forth until the Falcons could gain the upper hand and imposed their will by the second half.
“We felt really strong coming into this off our last win,” Sanders said. “We grinded it out at practice every single day and I think that just made us a more confident and better team today. We’re currently on a mission to make the playoffs and that’s not changing.”
