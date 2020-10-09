BILLINGS — Jaymn Medlock has lived in six states. The Billings West senior was born in Arizona, then moved to South Dakota, Nevada, Utah and Michigan. In March, he and his mother moved to Montana so they could live closer to family.
The coronavirus pandemic had just begun to dominate American life when Medlock got to Billings, and it remains omnipresent. Montana sets daily COVID-19 case records seemingly every day, and many sporting events have been postponed or canceled this fall. Several West football players, including lineman and Montana State commit Paul Brott, are currently quarantining because they were considered close contacts with a student who tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Medlock.
The missing players didn’t hurt the Golden Bears on Friday, when they beat Great Falls 56-27 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. West, which is No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, has scored at least 41 points in every game this season and has defeated every opponent by at least 27.
“All cylinders are going. We’re down a couple guys, but we have guys step up,” Medlock said. “A lot of confidence. Not cockiness. We just think highly of ourselves and we perform and let people know who we are.”
West (5-0) led Friday’s game 21-7 at halftime, and that was as close as the margin would get the rest of the game.
Medlock led the Golden Bears’ 246-yard rushing attack, tallying 161 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Junior Michael Deleon ran 10 times for 73 yards and two scores.
West junior quarterback Isaiah Claunch completed 17 of 24 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Taco Dowler caught 10 of those passes and finished with 181 yards and two TDs.
Great Falls sophomore QB Reed Harris went 29 for 43 with 248 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 51 yards and three TDs on 18 carries. Levi Torgerson caught 11 passes for 82 yards, and he returned a kickoff 88 yards for a TD.
Great Falls coach Mark Samson was displeased with his team’s sloppiness, including multiple dropped interceptions.
“We’d have to play our best to beat them. Everybody in the state, if you’re going to beat West, you better be good because they’ve got so many weapons,” Samson said. “When you have chances to get picks against them and you don’t do it, it’s just going to cost you.”
Samson said the break was no excuse for his team’s performance against West, but the pandemic has still taken its toll.
“This whole COVID thing is getting old, it really is, and it does have a mental effect on a lot of people,” Samson said. “Sometimes you wake up in the morning as a coach and you’re worried about what’s going to happen rather than worrying about how you’re going to make your team better.”
The Golden Bears are confident they can contend for a state title, Medlock said, but they know COVID-19 might prevent them from even getting a chance.
With so much out of their control, the Golden Bears will simply prepare to do what they did Friday and the previous four weeks.
“We’re trying to keep our heads up,” Medlock said. “We’re playing every game like it’s our last.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.