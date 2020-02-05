West vs. Capital (copy)

Helena Capital's Bridger Grovom was one of 18 players from Montana signed by Dickinson State on Wednesday.

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State football program announced Wednesday the signing of 45 players — including 18 from Montana, the most of any state — on national letter of intent day.

Of the 18, two apiece are from Kalispell Glacier, Helena Capital, Glendive, Huntley Project and Park City. The include quarterbacks Bridger Grovom of Capital and Payton Hauge of Culbertson.

The players come from eight states. North Dakota provided 10, and Wyoming and Arizona five apiece.

The entire list from Montana:

Hunter Morse, TE, Billings West; Payton Hauge, QB, Culbertson; Maddoxx Fucci, OL, Kalispell Glacier; Ethan Baines, DL, Kalispell Glacier; Nelson Crisafulli, LB, Glendive; Kirby Basta, OL, Glendive; Tyson Krahe, DB, Great Falls; Brock Jones, LB, Hamilton; Bridger Grovom, QB, Helena Capital; Zane McCormick, LB, Helena Capital; Rylan DeVries, DB, Huntley Project; Chris Kistler, LB, Huntley Project; Austin Dennis, DL, Park City; Troy Fiscarelli, LB, Park City; Austin Heimer, DB, Red Lodge; Mark Clark, OL, Shelby; Jay Johnson, RB, Shepherd; Tel Lunde, DB, Wibaux.

