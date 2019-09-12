BILLINGS — Junior Bergen lay on the Billings Senior sideline, out of breath after a hot afternoon of chasing and being chased up and down Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Broncs had closed within five points of Helena Capital in the waning moments and Bergen had given about all he had. Problem was, his work wasn’t done. The onside kick team was called for, and that meant Bergen had to drag himself on to the field for at least one more play.
Bergen was one of the first Broncs to get close to the ball, but the onside attempt was unsuccessful. Capital recovered to seal the Bruins’ 35-30 victory. Now there was plenty of time for Bergen to catch his breath.
That’s a typical game day for Bergen, who, along with cousin Oran Nash-Bergen, is among the contingent of two-way players for the Broncs.
“It’s exhausting,” Bergen said the next week one day after practice. “It’s a lot of fun, though. You get to go out there with your boys every Friday and compete.”
Bergen and Nash-Bergen are targeted on most plays of every Senior football game. Targeted by their quarterback and targeted by opposing team’s defenses.
And there’s a reason for that. The pair were perhaps the most prolific receiving duo in Class AA last season, and if the Broncs want to improve on their 6-5 record and first-round playoff ouster of a year ago, their dashing receivers will likely have to repeat their 2018 performances.
Bergen and Nash-Bergen caught a combined 142 passes for 2,158 yards and 27 touchdowns last season and took their fair share of punishment along the way. Bergen is listed on the Broncs roster at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and Nash-Bergen is 5-6, 145, but they take a licking and keep on ticking.
Most of the plays designed for the duo are quick tosses to the outside, where they often times are left vulnerable to swarming defenses. It’s usually up to their fellow receivers and their own instincts to help Bergen and Nash-Bergen avoid the big hits.
“You have to keep your head on a swivel for sure to make sure nothing is coming,” Bergen said. “At the same time, you have to make the play, no matter what it is.”
Nash-Bergen has been moved to the slot this season, meaning his routes take him a little more over the middle. That’s tough ground for a guy checking in at just more than 140 pounds.
Bergen, who is a junior, said he played at 146 pounds last season and packed on 15 pounds following the basketball season. He’s on a regimen of four meals a day, downing extra protein and lifting extra weights in the hopes of putting on more size for next season.
Nash-Bergen, a senior who has lived with Junior’s family since he was 2 years old, is stuck where he’s at weight-wise.
“It’s a little harder for me to gain weight,” he said with a smile. “I don’t have much body fat to work with.”
Senior coach Chris Murdock is thankful for what he has to work with. The speed of his two receivers makes it a no-brainer to get them the ball as much as possible, he said. And the fact both are fearless, well, that just makes it a little easier to call their numbers as often as they can take.
Two weeks ago against Capital, Bergen and Nash-Bergen caught 20 passes for 230 yards. They were bottled up last week by Missoula Sentinel, however, to the tune of 8 catches for 67 yards.
“The thing I love about them is they love football,” said Murdock, whose team is 0-2 heading into Friday’s game against Bozeman. “They make coming to practice fun every day. There’s not a second of any day that we have in our program that they don’t enjoy. That makes them fun to coach.”
Well, let’s hold on for a second. There is one thing neither player is too keen about. Catching all those passes, taking all those hits and delivering a few, as well — Bergen and Nash-Bergen also start in the secondary — requires a little help to recover: Ice baths.
To Nash-Bergen plunging his body into water ranging in temperatures from 42 to 49 degrees is worse than the punishment he endures on the field.
“I bite a towel … scream a little bit … pound the legs,” he said. “I’m not a big fan of the ice baths.”
Bergen’s not much of a fan, either. But he and fellow receiver Nick Eliason drop right in, preferring to get the shock over with sooner rather than later.
Ice baths or no, neither Bergen nor Nash-Bergen would trade his role for an easier game night.
“It’s hard taking a lot of shots play after play, but I mean, there’s like that drive where you just have to keep going,” Nash-Bergen said. “Everyone’s body is going to hurt. It’s who’s going to work harder and who’s going to perform.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.