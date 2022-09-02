BILLINGS — Billings Senior couldn’t get a clean snap exchange on a game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime, and the Helena Bengals came away 21-20 winners over the Broncs Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Senior quarterback Peyton Oakley scored just moments before on a two-yard scamper around the left end out of the Broncs’ beloved Rambo short-yardage package. But a second attempt out of Rambo didn’t go as smoothly and the Bengals celebrated the hard-fought road victory, their first of the season.
“At that point, it’s out of your hands,” Helena coach Dane Broadhead said of the Broncs going for two at the end. “You can’t control it anymore. Coach (Ryan) Schulte had a good plan against the Rambo there at the end and guys just stepped up and we got the ball and we’re out of here with a win.”
Helena’s win culminated a thrilling day at Daylis. Earlier in the day, Missoula Big Sky edged Billings Skyview 20-14 in overtime.
Helena 21, Senior 20
Both teams were held scoreless in their first OT possession: A bobbled snap foiled a 25-yard field goal attempt by Senior, and a series of penalties kept moving Helena back from the starting point of the 10-yard line to the point that the Bengals’ possession ended on the 34.
But in the second possession, Helena quarterback Carter Kraft hit tight end Dylan Christman on third down for 13 yards to the 1. Kraft then scrambled in from the right side for an easy score, and Colter Petre’s extra point lifted the Bengals to a 21-14 lead.
Oakley and the Broncs answered when the quarterback rolled left and score untouched from the 2 on third down. Senior coach Chris Murdock, on a hot night where multiple players dealt with cramps in the latter stages of the game, made a win-or-lose decision to go for the two points instead of potentially extending the game with a kick.
It was an easy decision, he said afterwards.
“We liked that we had the momentum” after Oakley’s touchdown, Murdock said. “And usually Rambo works really well off the momentum. So it was … you know, we just didn’t execute well and that’s hard to swallow.”
Helena pounded the left side of its offensive line to the tune of 164 rushing yards for Cade Holland, who also threw a touchdown pass to Manu Meo on a halfback option play to tie the score 14-14 early in the fourth quarter. Tevin Wetzel rushed for a 16-yard score in the second quarter to answer Senior’s first touchdown.
Kraft was 15 of 30 for 119 yards, and rushed for 60 yards and a score. Petre caught nine passes for 67 yards.
“I think this team has a lot of trust around each other,” Kraft said after signing several footballs for enthusiastic youngsters. “Shout out to the O-line, heck of a job tonight. And the receivers … good routes. It was a whole team effort and it was awesome.”
Oakley threw touchdown passes to Maclain Burkley and BB Bergen and was 15 of 31 for 253 yards. Burckley caught five passes for 83 yards and Bergen had 81 yards on three receptions. Burckley and Joey DiMatto had interceptions for the Broncs (0-2).
“Our guys played super hard,” Murdock said. “The bottom line is we’re going to turn on the film and get better. But what I do know is they played hard.”
Big Sky 20, Skyview 14 (ot)
The odds might have seemed long.
Big Sky had the ball 4th-and-goal at the Skyview 16-yard line with six seconds left in regulation trailing by seven. Not only that, but starting quarterback Drew Martins had to leave the game with an injury, leaving the responsibility behind center to Reece Johnson.
Big Sky’s Colter Ramos had no doubts, however.
“Honestly, Reece got some reps (in practice) this week, so I felt complete confidence in him making that throw,” Ramos said, eye black streaked on his face. “I trusted that he’d place it in a good spot and I’d come down with it.”
Though a bit underthrown, Ramos did come down with it in the end zone and the Eagles went on to beat Skyview in overtime.
Martins missed just that one play and came on to kick the tying extra point in regulation, then scored on a five-yard run on the Eagles’ OT possession. He missed that point after, but the Eagles (1-1) stifled Skyview’s overtime possession from the 10 to set off a celebration on the Big Sky sideline.
“Well, I think our kids like the heat so much they thought we’d stay a little longer,” Big Sky coach Matt Johnson deadpanned, referencing the 93-degree kickoff temperature. “I’ll tell you what I really liked is we showed a lot of resilience. At the time when we really needed to dial in and make plays, we had a couple different kids in different moments stand up.”
Skyview (0-2) built a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Dayne Toney and Grayden Wilkinson. Both scores were the result of short fields due to Eagles’ mishaps, and though Skyview put some longer drives together the Falcons didn’t find any more points.
Big Sky’s Martins completed 19 of 30 passes for 163 yards and also rushed for 58 yards. Johnson, who played a series earlier in the game, was 2 for 3 for 21 yards and the TD pass to Ramos. Ramos caught eight passes for 61 yards.
Skyview's Wilkinson was 6 for 14 for 73 yards and he added 61 yards on the ground.
“We played hard but we made plenty of mistakes that probably could have put that thing away for us,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said. “We put our defense in a tough situation so now we’ve got to live with that. So, we’ve got to look at our mistakes, look where we can get better and get ready for next week.”
