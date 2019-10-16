BOX ELDER — Box Elder is the latest football program to announce it is forfeiting.
Activities director Neal Rosette Jr. announced on Facebook that the 6-Man football team will forfeit its game Wednesday night against Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap because a nine-player squad has been reduced to four healthy players due to injuries.
"The Box Elder football program has made every effort to field a team this week," Rosette wrote, "but in order to keep our Student-Athletes' safety as our number one priority, the Activities Director and the Administration has made the decision to cancel the game."
In addition, the scheduled game Wednesday afternoon between Plenty Coups and Reed Point-Rapelje has been cancelled.
Rosette continued with an apology to Box Elder's scheduled opponent and fans.
"We truly appreciate them being understanding to our decision," he said. "We would also like to extend our sincere apology to our Bears' Fans and Community."
Box Elder is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in conference on the season. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap is 3-4.
Reed Point-Rapelje is 0-7 and Plenty Coups 0-5.
