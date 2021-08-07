MISSOULA — Jason Ostler had long wanted to get back into football after being away for over a decade.
The Drummond native and Carroll College national champion finally got that chance in 2019. Two years later, hard work and fortunate timing allowed him to parlay his shot as an assistant at Flint Creek (Drummond-Philipsburg) into the head coaching role for the Titans, the state’s premier 8-Man program in recent years.
“I just want to coach football and work with kids,” he said. “It’s just being around the game is so much fun. Just the atmosphere of football and teams and guys getting out there working, competing. It’s contagious. Once you get a taste of it, it’s hard to get away from.”
Ostler knows he has big shoes to fill in his first head coaching gig. He’s replacing Mike Cutler, who guided the Titans to three state championships, a 44-4 record and three undefeated campaigns in four seasons.
Ostler wants to keep his alma mater going strong after he starred at Drummond as a player, graduating in 2001. The program that won five state titles from 2003-09 has since partnered with rival Philipsburg to create the co-op, which won titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
“Being in the hometown area is nice, but it also makes you nervous because it’s been so successful for so long, so they expect a lot from their coaches.” he said. “You just have to try to be prepared and get your kids as prepared as you can get them.”
Ostler learned the importance of preparation while playing under coach Mike Van Diest at Carroll College. He was the starting left tackle for Saints teams that won four consecutive NAIA national championships from 2002-05.
Cutler, who’s now the superintendent at Polson, has the utmost confidence in Ostler.
“His resume, his football pedigree, he’s been very successful,” he said. “He’s going to bring his own flair to what we’ve done around Flint Creek the last few years. I think it’s a great hire. I don’t know if Flint Creek could’ve done better.”
After his playing days, Ostler worked as a locomotive engineer, and the job requirements didn’t provide him the necessary time to coach football. He recently got a job closer to home at the Granite County Sheriff’s Office, allowing him to join Flint Creek as an assistant coach in 2019.
Ostler spent the past two seasons coaching the offensive and defensive lines while calling some offensive plays. His knowledge and dedication left a positive impression on all-state player Kade Cutler, who’s going on to play at Montana State.
“I think Jason will be a great fit for Flint Creek,” he said. “He’s going to be a great leader. He’s a hard-working man. Some nights he’ll work all night, all day and still make practice and bring a ton of energy. He really expanded the knowledge of our offensive line and brought intelligence and fundamentally sound play.”
The return to football has been what Ostler imagined. But now he’s in charge and has to not only fill the hole left by Cutler but needs to replace longtime assistant coach J.C. Holland.
Ostler’s staff will include Jerry Metesh, a returning assistant, and Paul Kulaski of Philipsburg along with some volunteers. They’ll get to work trying to continue the high level of play established by the co-op when they begin preseason practice Aug. 13.
“I’m excited for just the new challenges,” he said. “Every year, you’ve got to try to fit a system to the players that you got there, something new every year. Then another thing that excites me is helping the kids get better every year and watching them develop into better players. That’s the best thing.”
