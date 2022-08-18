MISSOULA — Jason Ostler kept up Drummond-Philipsburg's recent run of success during his first year as a head coach after two seasons as an assistant.
He guided the Titans to the State C 8-Man championship game in 2021, where they lost 40-8 to Thompson Falls, which is now in Class B. It was their fourth trip to the title tilt in the past five seasons, during which they’ve won three crowns.
Ostler will now try to continue that success while not only replacing key players but playing in a new conference this fall.
“We started off with a plan doing the stuff we’ve always done,” the Drummond native said. “Then learning how to coach to the strengths of your guys throughout the season was something new. You don’t get to recruit in high school, so you got to coach to the strength of your players. The more and more preparation you can do, the better off you'll be.”
The Flint Creek Titans return five starters. Two of those players earned all-state honors last season as juniors: quarterback Andrew Tallon and running back/linebacker Tyler Burden.
They also bring back three players who picked up all-conference recognition. They are wide receiver/linebacker Colt Parsons, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Ben Bradshaw and defensive end Reece Rigby.
“We look pretty good, pretty tough,” Ostler said. “We’re maybe not as deep as we’ve been in the past with juniors and seniors, but we still have a good senior class. We should be tough again with some good guys returning.
“Just a good hard-hitting football team that’s fun, exciting to watch. It’s a bunch of kids just getting after it playing football the way it’s supposed to be played.”
The Titans must replace four all-state players and another all-conference player. They’ll try to replenish their ranks once again with athletes from a strong junior varsity program.
“We’ve been lucky to field a pretty good JV team since I’ve been coaching here,” Ostler said. “I think that’s the real key to the success of this program is they’ve focused on getting the JV kids as many games as they can to get more and more experience all the time.”
Drummond-Philipsburg is joined in the nine-team South Central by area teams Seeley-Swan and Deer Lodge. The conference also includes Cascade, Choteau, Ennis, Lone Peak (Big Sky), Sheridan and Simms.
“With the Titans being as tough as they have been for so long, you could count on getting everybody’s best game every week,” Ostler said. “Coaches knew our style and they could get a feel for us. But seeing new teams, new styles of play, new coaches, the more experience you get is always going to be better. It’ll be interesting for sure.”
In the West conference, St. Ignatius is coming off a run to the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs have three seniors who were all-state last year: quarterback Kellen McClure, slot back/defensive back Bryce Umphrey and tight end/linebacker Canyon Sargent. Senior wide receiver Kenny Ness was all-conference.
Superior also qualified for the playoffs, exiting in the first round. Other conference teams looking to take steps forward include Arlee, Charlo, Darby, Plains, Troy and Victor. Darby must replace all-state QB/LB Preston Smith, who was the conference offensive MVP.
Valley Christian heads to the 8-Man ranks after the school’s best 6-Man season ended with a playoff trip. The Eagles must replace six seniors, including one all-state and three more all-conference players. The junior varsity team got to play 8-Man last season. Senior leaders will be center Zach Hoaglin and running backs Cooper Partain and Matt McKethen, according to head coach Jim Cissell. The Eagles will host Superior at Washington-Grizzly Stadium 7 p.m. Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.