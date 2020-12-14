BOZEMAN — Drummond-Philipsburg football standout Kade Cutler and Joliet volleyball star Makenna Bushman are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for November after leading their teams to state championships.
Cutler, a quarterback who has committed to Montana State for football as a running back, propelled a talented Titans senior class to a dominating unbeaten season and the 8-Man state title with a 44-6 rout of Scobey. He played on three state championship teams and had a 44-4 record in his career.
Cutler rushed for five TDs, passed for one score and forced two fumbles in a 48-18 road win over Fort Benton in the semifinals. The first-team all-stater then scored three TDs and intercepted two passes in the win over Scobey.
Drummond-Philipsburg averaged about 55 points per game and allowed six on the season.
Bushman, who plans to continue her volleyball career at Rocky Mountain College, was the MVP of the Class B state tournament after leading Joliet to its first championship in school history.
Bushman had 17 kills and 11 digs in a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 sweep of Huntley Project that halted the Red Devils' run of three straight state titles. It was the ninth meeting of the season between the two, with Joliet winning the first in September to end Project's 101-match win streak.
Bushman was a four-time letter winner for the J-Hawks. In a semifinal win over HP, the all-state middle hitter registered 19 kills, 18 digs, four aces and 2.5 blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.