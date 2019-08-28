HELENA -- It’s hard to put your finger on what makes a great quarterback. But it’s safe to say that Helena Capital’s Bridger Grovom has whatever it is.
Why? Because he inherited it.
The senior who is about to embark on his second season as the Bruins starting quarterback is a legacy at the school and he is following in the footsteps of his father, his grandfather and his uncle who were all starting quarterbacks in high school and college.
“My grandpa, he played quarterback for Northern up in Havre,” Bridger Grovom said. “My dad and his brother, they were both quarterbacks here (Helena Capital). My dad went to Montana State and his brother went to Carroll.”
When looking at the history of his family, it’s not a surprise that Grovom ascended to the job of starting quarterback at Capital. It’s in his blood after all.
“Yes. It is,” Grovom said. “I have been playing quarterback since I was in fifth grade.”
But no quarterback can be great all alone. Joe Montana had Jerry Rice; Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison and Grovom, well, he has Parker Johnston.
Over the years, the two have developed a close friendship and in terms of quarterback-receiver combos in Class AA, few are more exciting than Grovom and Johnston, as evidenced by the 60-yard touchdown connection between the two in Capital’s annual scrimmage last week.
“We grew up playing baseball and basketball together,” Grovom said. “But we were always on different football teams until our freshman year.”
The two have only played football together for a few years and their first varsity experience came last season as the Bruins posted a 4-6 record, which kept them out of the Class AA playoffs.
But thanks to their time together on the basketball court for the Bruins, where they both start in the backcourt, their connection has grown even stronger.
“I have known him forever it seems like,” Johnston said. “And I just have a lot of confidence in him. I have a comfort level with him. He knows what I like and I know what he likes. We just know what the other is thinking.”
Trust between a quarterback and a wide receiver is crucial. With opposing defenses more clued-in than ever on what their opponents might do, sometimes it comes down to two guys making a play.
“Sometimes, he just tells me to get him the ball,” Grovom said. “He tells me what he wants and I try to get it to him.”
Last season, that worked out well as Johnston earned Honorable Mention All-State in Class AA after hauling in 39 receptions for 462 yards and four touchdowns, including a long of 50 yards.
Grovom also found his groove as 2018 moved along. During his first two games as a starter, the Bruins scored just nine points and lost to Great Falls High and Kalispell by a combined score of 69-9.
But after that, the junior, who is now a senior, led Capital to a scoring average of more than 28 points per game, a stretch that saw the Bruins go 4-4. Now, that he’s much more comfortable, the defenses in AA better watch out.
“I am a lot more confident this year,” Grovom said. “The offense is getting easier and easier.”
Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish agreed.
“We are much farther ahead of where we were last year with Bridger,” he said. “You can ask any coach if they want their quarterback to come back for next season and the answer is yes.”
“We’d like to have him back next year too,” He added jokingly.
The calm, cool and collected senior has big goals for this season, but ultimately, the two teammates and friends have one mission in mind: Bringing a state title back to Helena Capital for the first time since 2011.
“We are definitely expecting a championship this season,” Johnston said. “We have the talent and we know we have the experience, we just need to play together and play hard. We think we can do it.”
