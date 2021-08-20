EAST HELENA — Varsity football for the East Helena Vigilantes is coming. Friday night represented another step in the football program’s march toward Friday’s game against Libby as the team scrimmaged under the lights in front of parents and fans.
“It’s awesome coming out here to this brand new field,” junior Moases George said. “We’ve got to play on it a little bit, but not under the lights, so that’s super exciting. We had a whole bunch of fans out here even though it was a scrimmage. I can’t wait to see how the first game shows out. I think we’re all excited and ready to move forward into this first game.”
For about 90 minutes, the Vigilantes went back-and-forth, switching offense and defense and primarily working on red zone plays. Each offense did get a prolonged drive, the first of which ended in a long touchdown throw.
“It was just good to see our kids compete against each other and get some stuff done,” head coach Tyler Murray said. “It was the best we’ve looked overall since we started two-a-days, so that was relieving.”
Tackling was fairly crisp, and overall, the offense looked slightly ahead of the defense. There were, however, two defensive scores, including a pick-six by freshman Jack Taylor to end the scrimmage.
With completely new schemes in place, both offensively and defensively, a main priority for the coaching staff was to see if players could execute in more game-like scenarios.
“We wanted to see if the kids understood the scheme without getting coached every single play,” Murray said. “Just put them out on the field and call plays to them and see them progress...Maybe it was the pressure of having fans in the stands or the lights being on or it being Friday night, but there were a lot less mis-ques tonight than there were at practice.”
Since preseason practice began, the Vigilantes have been going against each other without any type of first or second team offense or defense. With a scrimmage and some live reps now in the books, a depth chart can begin to be formulated ahead of the season-opener.
“We’ve been a split team so far, just getting better against each other, but now we’ll get a depth chart set and go from there,” Murray said. “I tell the kids, we’re just trying to get better every day. It doesn’t matter if we have a game the next day, or we just lost, or we just won, we’re just trying to get better every day. That’s our expectation no matter what.”
It is now less than a week before East Helena ushers in its first season of varsity football. Even before they stepped onto the scrimmage field Friday, players were already beginning to feel the weight of what it means to jump from junior varsity to the Class A level.
“I think everyone is really excited, but everyone has the game day jitters coming up,” junior Kaeben Bushnell said. “Everyone's a little nervous, but I think it’s mostly excitement throughout the whole community.”
With time for preparation winding down, the Vigilantes will be right back to work this weekend and week leading up to next Friday.
“I think we’ll be practicing hard,” Bushnell said. “A lot of pressure, obviously, going into the first varsity game but I think we’re just gonna try to work hard and be prepared as possible.”
