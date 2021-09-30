HELENA — While numerous local Helena area teams will be playing football on Friday night, East Helena won't be among them.
East Helena announced its game would not be played against No. 1 Hamilton on Friday due to not having enough players due to a number of issues. The Vigilantes will drop to 0-6 on the season.
While East Helena won't make the trip to Hamilton, Helena High and Capital are primed for key matchups Friday as the Bengals will host fourth-ranked Kalispell Glacier and Capital will travel to third-ranked Butte.
For Helena High (3-2, 1-2) it's a critical game in the Western AA standings. The Bengals lost 27-6 to top-ranked Sentinel last week which leaves them trailing both the Spartans and Butte by two games.
"We are trying to hone in and get better for November," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "We have a lot of games after this. If we're having troubles in September and October, we need to fix that stuff now and improve ourselves for later in the season."
One thing that will be tested at Vigilante Stadium Friday night is the run defense as Glacier's Jake Rendina is the Class AA's leading rusher with 614 yards. He also has 13 touchdowns and has averaged six yards per rushing attempt.
"He's big, he's physical and he runs the ball hard," Evans said. "He's an old-school kind of back. We just need to try to not give up big plays to him."
Last week, No. 1 Sentinel racked up 317 yards rushing but much of that had to do with dangerous dual threat Zac Crews. Gage Sliter is averaging 170 passing yards per game, bringing balance to the Wolfpack offense, as well as eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions so far this season.
Helena's Kaden Huot is third in AA in passing yards, averaging 232 yards per game, as well as 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. Against the Spartans, Helena failed to find score any touchdowns, in part, because of missed opportunities in the red zone.
"It's just about guys catching the ball, Kaden making the right decision and it starts with us making the right play call," Evans said. "We had some missed opportunities and that's the 95/5 thing. 95 percent of the time, our guys are doing the right thing and now we have to work on that other five percent."
In addition to Huot, the Bengals have a slew of other offensive weapons such as receivers Chase McGurran and Kade Schlepp. McGurran is also one of the most productive two-way players in the state along with linebacker/running back Marcus Evans.
Meanwhile, in Butte Friday night, Capital (3-2, 2-1) will also be looking to rebound from a 21-7 road loss to Glacier last week.
The Bulldogs have won four straight games after dropping their opener against Senior and quarterback Jace Stenson has been a big reason for that with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Butte also boasts Cameron Gurnsey, Class AA's leading receiver with 555 yards and two touchdowns through five games. Slowing down Gurnsey is easier said than done, but the Bruins fearsome pass rush led by Talon Marsh (10 sacks) and Cade Soper (seven sacks) should help.
When Capital has the football, the offense will be focused on the ground game with senior Luke Sullivan. The Bruins have scored 40 points or more on multiple occasions this season but have also been held to single digits twice.
Friday's game will be a rematch of last season's playoff game between Butte and Capital, which was won by the Bruins at Naranche Stadium — the destination for their matchup once again.
In other local action, third-ranked Townsend, fresh off a 35-0 win over Three Forks last week, will travel to Manhattan on Friday, while Jefferson, which fell to Columbus last week, will pay a visit to Three Forks in Southern B action.
All games will start at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.