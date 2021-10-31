Kinnaman

Eric Kinnaman took the Belgrade Panthers to 10 postseason appearances, including three Class A state semifinal berths.

 DAN CHESNET / Belgrade News

BOZEMAN — Eric Kinnaman has resigned as coach of the Belgrade Panthers after 21 seasons, including the past 15 as head coach.

Kinnaman's decision was announced Sunday morning on the Belgrade Panther Football Twitter page.

"We want to thank Coach Kinnaman for his countless hours put in and countless lives touched during his time," the tweet read.

Kinnaman was 69-73 as head coach — 2-21 in three seasons in Class AA and 67-52 over 12 years Class A. His best seasons were 2017 (7-3, 4-0), 2015 (8-2, 4-0), 2014 (8-3, 4-0) and 2011 (8-3, 4-1).

Kinnaman coached the Panthers to the Class A state semifinals three times and won three conference titles. He had nine winning records in 12 years in Class A.

Tags

Load comments