BOZEMAN — Eric Kinnaman has resigned as coach of the Belgrade Panthers after 21 seasons, including the past 15 as head coach.
Kinnaman's decision was announced Sunday morning on the Belgrade Panther Football Twitter page.
Coach Kinnaman has decided to retire after 21 years of coaching at Belgrade, with 15 of those years as our Head Coach.— Belgrade Panther Football (@BelgradeFB) October 31, 2021
We want to thank Coach Kinnaman for his countless hours put in and countless lives touched during his time. pic.twitter.com/Gr1I9NIOGf
"We want to thank Coach Kinnaman for his countless hours put in and countless lives touched during his time," the tweet read.
Kinnaman was 69-73 as head coach — 2-21 in three seasons in Class AA and 67-52 over 12 years Class A. His best seasons were 2017 (7-3, 4-0), 2015 (8-2, 4-0), 2014 (8-3, 4-0) and 2011 (8-3, 4-1).
Kinnaman coached the Panthers to the Class A state semifinals three times and won three conference titles. He had nine winning records in 12 years in Class A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.