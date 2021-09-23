HELENA — It seems like the high school football season just started, but after Friday night, the regular season will be past the halfway point.
And in case you haven’t noticed the schedule, crunch time has already arrived.
Both Helena High and Capital have huge games on tap, both this week and next as the race for seeding and the playoffs in the Western AA are well underway.
Here’s a look at Friday’s showdown between fifth-ranked Helena and No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, as well as Capital looking for a road win over No. 4 Glacier, and other matchups in the Helena area.
We start with the big game at Vigilante Stadium.
No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (4-0) at No. 5 Helena (3-1) 7 p.m.
It doesn’t get much bigger than this in the regular season. Sentinel hasn’t lost since the 2019 Class AA playoffs (14 wins in a row) and after a win over Glacier, the Spartans have beaten both the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings this season.
The caveat is that both meetings came in Missoula. This time, the Spartans have to go on the road, which they did to win the state title last November, but waiting for them is a hungry and motivated Helena High team eager to prove its loss to Butte two weeks ago was a fluke.
“Sometimes you just need a swift kick in the butt to get yourself going the right way,” Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. “You have to settle yourself sometimes and I think that helped us. It’s all about focus. Our key word this year is focus and we are focused on this game Friday night. Focus is a word we use a lot and that’s one ‘F’ word we are ok with.”
The Bengals were in Missoula last week to take on Hellgate, and quarterback Kaden Huot put on a virtuoso performance, throwing six touchdowns and rushing for another to give him seven total, breaking an 86-year old school record in the process.
Huot leads Class AA in passing yards (1,028) and touchdown passes (13). He’s also seventh in rushing yards with 269 and has accounted for 16 total touchdowns compared to one interception.
“It was fun breaking it,” Huot said of Helena’s TD record. “It was a total team effort and it was fun to get that after I tied it a couple of times a year ago.”
Stats and records matter, but not as much as winning, especially with everything at stake Friday night.
“It’s a big game,” Huot said. “We are just taking it one game at a time, but it should be a lot of fun and we’re excited. We are going to play hard and have fun.”
One thing at stake for both teams is home-field advantage in the playoffs, something that will be hard to come by for Helena with a loss Friday night.
A loss to Sentinel would give Helena its second loss to a team currently ahead of the Bengals in the standings. Butte is undefeated going into the weekend and since both the Bulldogs and Spartans would be two games up on the Bengals, with the tiebreaker, Helena would need those teams to lose three games in order to pass either for first or second.
Beating the Spartans will mean dealing with Zac Crews, one of the top two-way players in the state. Committed to the Griz, just like Huot, but as a defensive end, Crews also stars at quarterback for Sentinel and has proven to be a dangerous triple-threat (runner/thrower/edge rusher).
“That’s what he got recruited for and he comes off the edge hard,” Evans said of Crews as defensive end. “But you know, I love playing a kid like that because he’s so competitive. That’s one of those guys you enjoy playing against because you can see how good he is.”
Crews averages 117 yards per game on the ground (3rd in Class AA) and even though he ranks just 10th in passing yards per game (167), he’s been efficient, completing 60 percent of his passes and throwing five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions.
It’s sure to be a challenge but one that Marcus Evans (43 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 233 rushing yards), a Helena linebacker/running back, and another Griz commit, is looking forward to.
“We haven’t beaten Sentinel during my entire high school career,” Evans said. “And I’m just excited to have that chance again. They are a great team; they have a great quarterback and we are just excited to show how good we are.”
Helena Capital (3-1) at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (3-1) 7 p.m.
Much like its crosstown rival, Capital will have a huge game on Friday night against Glacier with major implications in the Western AA.
The Bruins are 2-0 in conference play, while Glacier is 1-1, meaning if CHS was able to win on the road, it would have what’s essentially a three-game lead on the Wolfpack in the standings.
Of course, Jake Rendina and the Wolfpack are going to have something to say about that, and containing Rendina, Glacier’s bell-cow who is averaging 128 yards on the ground and has 11 rushing touchdowns, will be paramount in that effort.
“One thing about these kids,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “Whether it’s home or on the road, no matter who it’s against, these kids are going to show up ready to play. We’ve got a good football team.”
Quarterback Gage Sliter has done a solid job of giving the Glacier offense balance with 186 yards per game and seven touchdowns, however, he has thrown five interceptions in four games, which could give the Capital defense a chance to be opportunistic.
When the Bruins have the ball, the game plan will be focused on running the football too. Luke Sullivan has ripped off consecutive games with over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, he started for the injured Dylan Graham who has 203 yards and three scores this season.
Graham won’t be back on Friday so Sullivan will lead the running game, while Joey Michelotti will lead a passing attack that features a bevy of targets such as Tom Carter, Eric Cockhill and Hayden Opitz.
Both quarterbacks are capable of making plays, as are both defenses. The Bruins, for their part, own Class AA’s most productive pass rush. Not only does Talon Marsh lead the state with 10 sacks, but Capital has three of the top five sack producers with Cade Soper (7) and Henry Gross not far behind (5). Dylan Cunningham (3) is also tied for seventh, meaning those four defenders have combined for 25 sacks in four games.
“You’ve gotta have that want to in order to be a good pass rusher,” Mihelish said. “And we have guys who take pride in it, after the game you hear them talking about it all the time. We do a lot of movement up front, so we’ll keep them guessing, but we’ve got to get them in 2nd-and-9, 2nd-and-8, otherwise, the playbook expands. (Rendina) is going to touch the ball 20-30 times, so we will have plenty of chances to tackle him.”
No. 4 Whitefish (4-0) at East Helena (0-4) 7 p.m.
In Class A football action, East Helena will host undefeated Whitefish in a Western A matchup.
The Vigilantes got their first lead in their first varsity season last week against Browning, but ultimately fell 40-22.
Quarterback Flynn Ridgeway leads the way for the Bulldogs with 711 passing yards and eight touchdowns as well as one touchdown on the ground. Running back Cody Berry is another threat as is wideout Jaxsen Schlauch.
On the East Helena side of things, quarterback Braden Howell is fresh off his first touchdown pass last week to Kaeben Bushnell while Greg Knight and Justus Racine also scored on the ground last week for the Vigilantes who are still in search of their first varsity win.
Three Forks (3-1) at No. 3 Townsend (2-1) 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season last Saturday in Washington Grizzly Stadium going down to Florence-Carlton, the top-ranked team in class B 20-14
This week, Townsend will be back home against Three Forks in a Southern B matchup.
Led by Gavin Vandenacre who scored as a receiver and a defender last week, the Bulldogs have excelled on both sides of the ball but are allowing just over six points a game on defense.
No. 2 Columbus (3-0) at No. 8 Jefferson (2-1)
If it wasn’t for a missed two-point conversion at fifth-ranked Bigfork, Jefferson would be 3-0 on the season. But the Panthers will get a chance to prove themselves against second-ranked Columbus, which has outscored its opponents 110-0.
Jefferson is led by dual-threat quarterback Braden Morris, who is averaging 93 yards through the air, as well as 43 on the ground. Dylan Root, who is averaging 74 yards per game on the ground is another name to know along with wideout Joey Visser.
The Panthers are also stout defensively and have allowed just 11 points per game, which could lead to a low-scoring matchup between ranked teams Friday.
