FAIRFIELD — Miguel Perez was disappointed Fairfield lost in the semifinals last season after winning the state title in 2018, so he made sure he was prepared when his number was called to garner that return trip to the title game this year.
The junior running back scored the go-ahead touchdown and intercepted a 2-point pass to seal an 8-6 overtime win against Florence on a blustery, windy Saturday that made it feel colder than the low 30s. The win sent the Eagles (8-1) to the state championship game for the second time in three seasons, this time against undefeated Manhattan.
“It was incredible,” Perez said in the south end zone, where his touchdown and pick left the Fairfield faithful foaming with joy. “Just an emotional rush afterwards of being successful on those plays that really turned the tides and allowed us to win this game. I was overwhelmed with joy, and to be able to share it with my brothers out there, it’s just incredible.”
With the trust of his coach, Perez was given three consecutive handoffs in overtime after he found some success in the fourth quarter. He gained 4 yards on his first two carries and broke through the third time for a 2-yard touchdown.
The score gave Fairfield the first lead of the day, 6-0. It also gave the Eagles the lead they thought they had when Gavin Mills returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, only to have it called back because of a penalty for blocking in the back, dampening a spirited start to the semifinal game.
“We expected to be here,” Fairfield coach Greg Misner said. “We knew we were going to be here, but again, we just had to keep fighting, keep grinding, and that’s what the kids did. I’m very proud of them.”
Neither Fairfield nor Florence had made it inside the 15-yard line prior to the ball being placed at the 10-yard-line for alternating overtime possessions. Florence got the closest, to the 16-yard line, but missed a 33-yard field goal. The teams combined for eight turnovers in regulation, resulting in goose eggs on the scoreboard after 48 minutes.
Disappointed but not demoralized, they could still see the finish line.
“It was very frustrating not being able to move the ball on offense,” Perez said. “And then we ended up chipping with each other as a team, but we’re all like, ‘Yeah, we got to stop chipping at each other, come together.’ It was frustrating, but once it broke free, it was sweet joy.”
As Fairfield celebrated Perez’s touchdown, Misner took a gamble that some first-year head coaches might not be bold enough to take, especially when replacing a hallowed coach like Les Meyer. He decided to go for the 2-point conversion right away instead of kicking an extra point.
Fairfield quarterback Guidry Giles escaped a defender coming off the edge unblocked and lofted a sort of jump pass over two defenders and into the arms of Daniel Faith in the back of the end zone for an 8-0 lead. It worked, just barely, but why go for it?
“Uh,” Misner said before laughing, “we’ve never been much of a kicking team, although last week we went 100%. But we just felt that we had something there, a little opening there, and we wanted to try to go after it.”
With the scoring floodgates seemingly opened on the short field, Florence still had its crack to tie things up. It took all of one play for the Falcons to get on the board as their trick play worked to perfection. Florence ran the Philly Special, and wide receiver Blake Shoupe tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Pat Duchien Jr. in the front right corner of the end zone.
Then it became do-or-die time as the Falcons needed to match Fairfield’s two-point conversion to force a second overtime. They put the ball in the hands of Duchien Jr. even though he had been picked off four times in regulation.
“We threw it a little bit. We were still going there. We felt like we had it,” Florence coach Pat Duchien Sr. said. “I think the disruption is Fairfield just being solid. They’re a solid program. You miss a throw by 6 inches in the wind, and it’s going to be an interception.”
That’s exactly what happened. Duchien Jr. scrambled right, took a step back to the left as a defender barreled down and short-armed a pass to Shoupe in the middle of the end zone. Perez, playing on the right hip of Shoupe, stepped in front of the receiver and intercepted the ball, his second pick of the game to go with a fourth-quarter fumble recovery.
Fairfield erupted. Florence sunk.
“They got nothing to hold their heads down about,” Duchien Sr. said. “At the end of the day, again, it’s going to boil down to mistake-free football, and we made more mistakes out there today. But it’s nothing to hold their heads about because if we don’t make mistakes, we can’t get better.”
Fairfield moves on to host Manhattan, the lone remaining undefeated team in Class B. The Tigers beat Glasgow, 43-18, to make the championship game for the second year in a row, losing to Eureka in 2019.
Much like Perez and Fairfield avenging their semifinal loss one year later, Florence will try to match that feat in 2021. The Falcons and Duchien lose just seven seniors and return the core of their team for his fifth year at the helm, concluding this year at 8-2.
“We’re going to reload pretty well,” Duchien Sr. said. “It’s tough losing those seven seniors … you grow to love these kids, and it’s tough to see them go out. It always is. But we’re loaded on the back side, and those boys are going to be ready to go to work here. I give them about a week off, and they’re going to be chomping at the bit to get in the weight room.”
