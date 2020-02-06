MHSA 8-Man championship

Fairview players, including Dylan Elletson (78), accept the 8-Man state championship trophy Nov. 23, 2019. Elletson will continue his football career at the University of Mary.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Fairview senior lineman Dylan Elletson signed with the University of Mary to continue his football career, the school announced Wednesday.

"Plays with great level and leverage! Dylan will be a great interior player for us!" Mary offensive line coach Mark Martin said via the Marauders' football Twitter account.

Elletson is 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, and he'll play offensive line when he gets to the Division II school in Bismark, North Dakota, per Mary's recruit list.

Elletson earned an all-Eastern C 8-Man first-team selection at center this past season. He helped the Warriors win their first 8-Man state championship.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments