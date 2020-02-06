BILLINGS — Fairview senior lineman Dylan Elletson signed with the University of Mary to continue his football career, the school announced Wednesday.
"Plays with great level and leverage! Dylan will be a great interior player for us!" Mary offensive line coach Mark Martin said via the Marauders' football Twitter account.
Added a technician to the offensive line! Welcome Dylan! #RedFlag20 pic.twitter.com/6ufpKRB1As— UMary Football (@UMaryFB) February 5, 2020
Elletson is 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, and he'll play offensive line when he gets to the Division II school in Bismark, North Dakota, per Mary's recruit list.
Elletson earned an all-Eastern C 8-Man first-team selection at center this past season. He helped the Warriors win their first 8-Man state championship.
