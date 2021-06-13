BILLINGS — The highlight of the 74th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game week is the all-star football contest on Saturday pitting the East against the West at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m.
However, there are plenty of festivities leading up to the game, which according to a press release from organizers “is the longest running yearly game in the country” with all net proceeds from the contest going directly to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington.
The East team reported to Billings on Sunday and held its first two practices of the week at Daylis.
“This is awesome. It will be so fun,” said Jim Wilsey of Billings, who is the Eastern team coordinator. “We have some great talent on both sides of the football and the West is the same.”
Wilsey also served as the coordinator for the East last year before the game was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
“The hard work everyone has put into it, now that we’ve seen it – it’s awesome,” he said.
Mandy Brumwell, of Great Falls, serves as a volunteer for the game and has been “heavily involved” since 2018.
Brumwell said she started to help because her son Grant, was born with bilateral clubfoot. He had his first surgery in Great Falls when he was eight months old and a second surgery in 2019. He had a third surgery last Tuesday and is now recovering. Grant, now 13, had his last two surgeries at the Shrine hospital in Spokane.
Grant will “stay at home with grandma and grandpa and watch the game on TV,” Brumwell said. The press release said the game will be televised on the MTN network and a telethon will run an hour before the start.
“I wanted to give back to the hospital somehow,” she said. “I got to know our Shriners here in Great Falls and they said, ‘Would you be interested in helping us with this?’ I’d never done it, but I love it.”
Brumwell said the players who missed out on the experience in 2020 have been invited to the game, a banquet on Friday, and to ride on a float during Saturday’s parade in downtown Billings by game organizers. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and the banquet is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
There is also a four-man scramble with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Friday at The Briarwood and openings remain. A mini-cheer camp for ages 3 and up is set for 10:30 a.m. to noon at Daylis on Friday.
For information on the game and festivities, plus updated player rosters, visit mtshrinegame.org .
