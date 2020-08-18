KALISPELL — On the heels of Yellowstone County prohibiting fans altogether, Flathead County Schools announced Tuesday that athletic events will be limited to two spectators per participant in uniform for football, volleyball and soccer due to COVID-19 precautions.
Two tickets will be given to each home team athlete and coach, according to the guidelines. No visiting fans will be allowed unless the home team is hosting a Flathead County school; the visiting team from the county will also be allowed two tickets. All spectators will be required to wear a mask.
All people in attendance, including those on the sidelines, must wear masks unless they are physically participating on the field or court. All fans also must maintain six feet of social distancing except among family units.
Football will be limited to 60 participants per sideline. Cheerleading is allowed with proper social distancing, but marching bands are not.
No concessions will be sold, according to the guidelines.
All participants will be screened for COVID-19 before games.
"For purposes of athletic events and activities, the School District of the home team is deemed to be the sponsor of the activity and is therefore responsible for ensuring compliance with the requirements by all in attendance, including both the home team and the visiting team," the guidelines say.
All overnight trips have currently been suspended until further notice, except for the postseason.
To read the entire list of guidelines for Flathead County, click here.
The plan was developed between the Flathead City-County Health Department and Flathead County athletic directors with the intent to review and revise monthly as needed.
