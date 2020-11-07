FLORENCE — The football hovered above the field at Florence High School as if it were filled with helium.
So tantalizing. So spell-binding.
It finally dropped into the waiting arms of Falcons receiver Levi Posey, who scooted 30 yards to finish off a perfectly-executed aerial strike on a trick play from 66 yards away. The passer was wideout Blake Shoupe, whose fourth-quarter heave under pressure proved to be the dagger for Townsend in a 28-7 loss in a State B playoff quarterfinal.
"Actually that play right there is a play we put in during my freshman year," Shoupe said with a smile. "We ran it once that year and I completed that one, too.
"This one was a little different. (Running back) Tristan Pyette, when they handed off to him he did something really smart, waiting for me to get to the edge instead of (lateraling) to me right away. Then as soon as I got the ball I just let it fly. As soon as I hit the ground I looked back and I saw him catch it. I gave it everything for sure."
All of the Falcons gave it everything Saturday and the result was a historic win for a well-drilled bunch with a modest, hard-working coach in Pat Duchien.
"It's big for us. I want to say this is only the second time as an 11-man program that they've made it to the semifinals, and the last time was back in 1996," said the coach, who will take his team to Fairfield next weekend. "We just need to get ready for the semifinals and hopefully have (top-seeded) Manhattan right back here the next week because I think all you guys would like that game again."
Duchien, whose son, sophomore QB Pat Duchien, finished with a game-high 99 rushing yards and 124 yards passing, conveyed compassion for the Bulldogs after the win. He knew Townsend (7-3) went into the game short-handed and he made special mention of it to the media.
The Bulldogs were without standout quarterback Trey Hoveland, who injured his ankle on the second-to-last play in practice Thursday and was unable to take the field Saturday.
"They were dealt a bad blow with Hoveland and it's a shame he couldn't play," coach Duchien said. "When you get this far you want the best against the best and I feel terrible for them.
"Our guys just played with grit. We talked about it at halftime. These guys have had grit all year. Other teams will hang, hang, hang and we'll just keep going. We're going to get in even better shape this week. We're going to be ready to go up to Fairfield, which we are 0-2 against in our reign as coaches here. We're looking forward to it."
The first half was a back-and-forth defensive struggle. Florence (8-1) took the opening kickoff and drove 62 yards before Pyette struck paydirt on a 3-yard dive. Townsend knotted the score midway through the second frame when backup quarterback Braden Racht lofted a pass to Jesus Garcia, who out-leaped a Florence defender for the ball and scored on the 44-yard strike.
Florence took a 14-7 lead into halftime thanks to its sophomore quarterback. Duchien had runs of 31 and 11 yards that set up his 3-yard scamper for a TD with 40.7 ticks left in the second quarter.
Townsend threatened to tie the game twice in the third quarter but couldn't follow through. Cadence Waller's interception on a tipped ball in the end zone thwarted one threat by the Bulldogs. Kaden Taylor's quarterback sack thwarted a second threat.
"We just didn't make the plays we needed to in the third quarter," Townsend coach Travis Rauh said. "Give their kids credit. If you're just a little bit off they're really good athletes and they made the plays.
"For whatever reason we were just a little bit off on both sides today. Their D line does a good job getting pressure on the quarterback. It'll be a tough game in Fairfield. A good competitive game."
Shoupe set up Florence's third touchdown with a 34-yard reception to the Townsend 17-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Posey later scored on a 7-yard slant pass from Duchien.
The Bulldogs weren't about to give up, driving into Florence territory before Jake Dixon intercepted a tipped pass for the hosts. Then came the Falcons' memorable trick play.
"We practiced that quite a bit this past week," coach Duchien said. "The game was still close at that point when we used it. I was not just comfortable with a 14-point lead."
Rauh credited the Falcons for their exemplary performance containing the Bulldogs' running attack. Townsend was held to 45 yards rushing.
"They played us with a 3-2 box and we have to be able to run the football if we're going to call ourselves a better football team," Rauh said.
Fairfield advanced with a 40-13 home win over Whitehall. The Eagles and Falcons have not played this season. Florence's only loss came against Manhattan, who whipped Malta 50-0 Saturday to set up a semifinal with a Glasgow team that blanked Columbus Saturday, 46-0.
