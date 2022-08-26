Patrick Duchein runs in for a score

Patrick Duchien of the Florence Falcons runs in a touchdown Friday night under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

MISSOULA — On a beautiful Friday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Class B defending state champions Florence-Carlton Falcons overpowered the Manhattan Tigers 30-0.

Manhattan held tough in the first quarter but mishaps cost the Tigers points in the ensuing quarters. The Falcons scored first in the opening quarter on a quarterback keeper by Patrick Duchien. Cole Fowler added the extra point.

In the second quarter, Tyler Abbott scored on a 34-yard reception from Duchien. Ryan Winters added a score from the 6-yard line and Fowler tacked on his third extra point.

In the third quarter Duchien ran for a 16-yard touchdown, but Manhattan blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Tigers held defensively in the fourth quarter but gave up a field goal with 10:34 remaining.

“It was the first week. We did not play very clean at all, I think that was very noticeable," Falcons coach Pat Duchien said. "We’ve got some areas we need to improve on. But there were some bright spots, too. I liked our running game there for a little bit on a couple series, it worked out pretty good. We need to start catching the ball and make some better reads. But, like I said, it’s week one right; we have to get better each week. So, I’m glad we aren’t playing our best football yet.”

